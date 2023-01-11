Regent Seven Seas Cruises Is Offering Free Suite Upgrades — but You’ll Have to Book Soon

Travelers who book a cruise by March 31 will receive a complimentary 2-category suite upgrade.

Published on January 11, 2023
The Seven Seas Navigator by Regent Seven Seas Cruises sailing through Venice
Photo:

Graham Copeland/Courtesy of Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises newest promotion is making a cruise with the luxury line even more opulent.

Travelers who book a cruise by March 31 will receive a complimentary 2-category suite upgrade up to a Penthouse Suite, the cruise line shared with Travel + Leisure

“We pride ourselves on delivering unrivaled levels of luxury for our guests aboard The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet, as we sail some of the world's most desired ports of call,” Andrea DeMarco, the president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, said in a statement provided to T+L. “Our enviable staff-to-guest ratio delivers exceptional service on board, coupled with spacious all-suite, all-balcony accommodation and outstanding culinary experiences as well as highly immersive destination experiences. Guests will take away a lifetime of memories from their Regent voyage.”

The “Upgrade Your Horizon” promotion is available on more than 400 different voyages across the company’s fleet for sailings through May 2025, including to Africa, Alaska, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Canada, the Caribbean, and more.

Travel from Miami to Barbados, for example, with stops in the ABC islands on the Seven Seas Navigator; or cruise from Bangkok to Tokyo on an epic 16 night voyage aboard the Seven Seas Explorer.

Travelers who are upgraded to different suite levels will also receive the added perks that go along with it, like a free 1-night pre-cruise hotel stay when upgraded to a Concierge Suite, or a personal butler when upgraded to a Penthouse Suite.

As part of the promotion, travelers from the United States and Canada will also receive 50% reduced deposits, according to the company.

World Cruises and Grand Voyages are not included in the promotion.

All guests who book a trip with Regent Seven Seas receive perks like free unlimited shore excursions, roundtrip business class air on intercontinental flights from the U.S. and Canada, unlimited internet access, free valet laundry, included gratuities, and more.

