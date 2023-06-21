This Luxury Cruise Line Just Added 164 New Itineraries — Including a 54-night World Cruise

You can now book Regent Seven Seas Cruises' new lineup of sailings for the 2025-2026 season.

If you like to plan your vacations far in advance, get ready to book a trip with Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The luxury cruise line recently announced its 2025–2026 schedule, which includes 164 new voyages and 29 new ports of call. And bookings open this week.

"We are continually looking to provide our guests unrivaled experiences by incorporating new ports of call to enable our guests to discover new parts of the world," says Andrea DeMarco, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, in an interview with Travel + Leisure. She notes that Africa and Arabia are two regions with particularly high interest from Regent passengers — so much so that the company has added nine new sailings in the region. Other 2025–2026 highlights include a 54-night world cruise and five Grand Voyages (including trips to the Arctic, throughout Asia, and around the Indian Ocean).

"Our experienced itinerary planning team conducts comprehensive research, engages with local destination experts, and assesses the destination's attractiveness," DeMarco says. "This includes meticulously evaluating several factors, including destination popularity, cultural significance, and infrastructure readiness, to identify potential new ports of call."

Across all its voyages, Regent offers 3,900 free shore excursions, though there are upgraded experiences available, from visits to artists' studios to chef-led tours of markets. In fact, culinary excursions are so popular that the cruise line has launched Epicurean Perfection programming, which began this year and will continue through the 2025–2026 season. The programming includes both culinary excursions as well as entire culinary-focused sailings.

"From joining the 'Father of Southwestern Cuisine' chef Dean Fearing as he shares Texan techniques through cooking demonstrations and special tours on a Mediterranean cruise, to experiencing the viticulture of Greece, Italy, and Spain with renowned winemakers Honig Wineries, guests will have the unique opportunity to watch and learn from world-class chefs and masterful vintners on these special culinary-focused voyages," DeMarco says.

Regent has a fleet of five — soon to be six — luxurious ships that travel around the world, each carrying fewer than 1,000 passengers. You can head over to rssc.com to book the new itineraries starting today, June 21; seven-night sailings start around $5,000 per person.

