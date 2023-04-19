This Just-announced Luxury Cruise Sails From New York to the Mediterranean Sea — Before Spending 3 Months in Europe

It's one of five new itineraries in Regent Seven Seas Cruises' Legendary Journeys collection.

By
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 19, 2023
A architecutral building in Barcelona
Photo:

Courtesy of Regent Grand Voyages

If you've ever wanted to do a deep dive into Europe, there's a new 117-day cruise that might tickle your fancy.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises just announced the Grand Cultural Quest for its 2025–2026 season, which will see the 700-passenger Seven Seas Mariner sail from New York to Barcelona, traveling up Canada to Greenland and Iceland before spending some three months in Europe — with stops in the Middle East and Northern Africa, too. Some ports of call will have multi-day stays, including Reykjavik; Amsterdam; Bordeaux, France; Istanbul, and Jerusalem. With a length that rivals some world cruises, this is perhaps the most in-depth itinerary covering essentially just one quadrant of the planet.

Included in the price of the journey is business-class air to the embarkation and disembarkation cities, excursions in every port, valet laundry including dry cleaning, gratuities, and all meals and beverages. And it should also be noted that all accommodations on board are suites with balconies.

Inside the observation deck on Seven Seas Mariner ship

Courtesy of Regent Grand Voyages

The itinerary is just one of five of Regent's Legendary Journeys for the season. Seven Seas Mariner will also sail the 83-night Grand Arctic Adventure, which comprises the first two-thirds of the Grand Cultural Quest. And the remaining three voyages are the 84-night Grand Continental Sojourn from Barcelona to Sydney on Seven Seas Navigator; the 61-night Grand Asia Exploration from Auckland to Tokyo on Seven Seas Explorer; and the 64-night Indian Ocean Odyssey from Mauritius to Rome via the Suez Canal on Seven Seas Voyager.

"These five new voyages appeal to those who desire longer more immersive experiences, with itineraries ranging from 61 to 117 nights of unforgettable experiences across the world," said Andrea DeMarco, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. "Our guests will enjoy unmatched personalized service, impeccable hospitality, and the comfort of our all-suite, all-balcony accommodations."

Reservations for all five voyages open on May 3, but you can register your interest now at rssc.com; rates for the Grand Cultural Quest start at $91,999 per guest.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Beautiful sunrise in Maine at Portland Lighthouse
This Low-cost Airline Is Launching New Flights to North Carolina and Maine From New York — and They Start at Just $49
The exterior of the Nordpol Ponant North Pole Expedition Cruise
This All-inclusive Cruise Will Take You to the Actual Top of the World
AmaWaterways boat on the Danube river.
This Cruise Sale Gets You Discounted Airfare to Europe and 4 Free Nights in a Luxury Hotel — If You Book Soon
Two men standing on a balcony overlooking a large party on a cruise ship
8 LGBTQ+ Cruises to Book for Incredible Itineraries and Inclusive Fun
Mountainous coastline near the ocean
This Land and Cruise Safari Will Bring Travelers to See Incredible Wildlife — and Sail the World's Largest Artificial Lake in a Luxury Houseboat
Sarge, the service dog and his owner
This Retired Army Dog Has Been on 55 Cruises — and Now He Has Diamond Status on Carnival
The Crystal Serenity cruises ship out on the water
This Famed Cruise Line Just Announced a New Around-the-world Cruise — Visiting 35 Countries in 5 Months
A Princess Cruises 'Island Princess' ship on the water
This Epic Around-the-world Cruise Will Take Travelers to 51 Countries in 116 Days
2 large ships docked at a destination with passengers below
15 Mistakes to Avoid on a Cruise, According to Experts
Aerial view of Regent Seven Seas Cruises in Alaska
This Cruise Ship Is Heading to Alaska for the First Time Ever — With 7-day Food-focused Sailings
Exterior view of the tip of Silversea Silver Cloud ship with passengers on deck
These 'Grand Voyages' Take Long-haul Cruising to the Next Level — With a 44-day Cruise on the Mediterranean Sea Visiting 13 Countries
Exterior of the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise at sea
Margaritaville at Sea Unveils $899 Unlimited Cruise Pass — What to Know
A rendering of a futuristic cruise ship concept by MEYER Group
Here's What Cruise Ships Might Look Like 100 Years From Now
Disney Cruise rendering of a ship arriving in Singapore
Disney Cruise Line Is Headed to Singapore With New Ship, Itineraries
Exterior of Riverside Mozart on Danube river in Hungary
This New River Cruise Line Launches Next Month in Europe — With Fantastic Food and Extra-spacious Suites
Aerial of the American Symphony river cruise ship by American Cruise Lines on the Mississippi
This Trip Will Be the Longest River Cruise in the U.S. — Visiting 20 States in 60 Days