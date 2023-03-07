This 154-night Sailing Is One of the Longest World Cruises Ever — Crossing 3 Oceans, 41 Countries, and 40,000 Nautical Miles

Regent Seven Seas Cruises just announced its longest sailing yet, a once-in-a-lifetime trip called The Sense of Adventure.

The 154-night trip crosses three oceans with stops in the Americas, the South Pacific, Australia, Asia, Africa, and Europe on board its Seven Seas Mariner ship. The sailing, departing from Miami on Jan. 10, 2026, will cruise a whopping 39,722 nautical miles, stop at 77 ports of call, and help travelers gain 41 new stamps in their passports across six continents.

“Luxury travelers want to travel further afield and for longer durations, which is why we are excited to announce our newest and longest World Cruise for 2026,” said Andrea DeMarco, the president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, in a release sent to Travel + Leisure. “'The Sense of Adventure' appeals to those who desire just that — over 154 nights of unforgettable experiences where guests will travel to the far-flung reaches of the globe.” That includes stopping in three new-to-the-company ports along the way, including Lifou Island and Maré in the South Pacific's New Caledonia archipelago and Sumba Island, Indonesia.

As part of the journey, guests can take part in more than 400 free shore excursions to help them fully immerse in each destination. The trip also includes 16 overnight stays, in destinations like Bora Bora in French Polynesia; Darwin, Australia; and Walvis Bay, Namibia.

Courtesy of Regent Seven Seas

On board, guests can expect perks like unlimited valet laundry, all-inclusive dining, and plenty of entertainment options, like a casino and a theater hosting living performances. For more practical purposes, the ship also comes with onboard medical services, and guests can also take advantage of its comprehensive visa package, so they don’t have to worry about destination-specific paperwork. The delights extend to the rooms as well, thanks to the ship’s all-suite accommodations.

“Our World Cruise guests will enjoy unmatched personalized service, impeccable hospitality, the sumptuous comfort of our all-suite, all-balcony accommodations, and an extensive list of inclusions that provide every luxury,” DeMarco added.

Fares for the extended journey begin at $94,999 per guest. Reservations open on March 22, 2023, however, those interested can pre-register as of March 13 by visiting RSSC.com/2026-World-Cruise.