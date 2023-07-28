Travelers Can Walk ‘for Hours’ in These Supportive Flip-flops — and They’re 43% Off at Amazon

There are some days during which the summer heat may be so stifling that the very idea of putting your feet into sneakers can seem an inconvenience. It’s in these moments that a breezy pair of flip-flops should be on deck to carry you through your plans with the support of a walking shoe and the breathability of a sandal. Enter: the Reef Women’s Cushion Breeze Flip-flops.

These well-cushioned sandals are designed to help you feel (and look) your best from the beach to the streets of a foreign city, and they’re currently on sale at Amazon starting at just $20. Busy vacation on the horizon? These cloudlike flip-flops are the only shoes you’ll want to be wearing — just ask the more than 11,200 shoppers who have given these sandals a five-star rating at Amazon.

Comfortable, supportive flip-flops are a vacation must-have, and this versatile pair from Reef is well-suited to wear from the beach to a day of seeing the sights while still looking fresh. A rubber and plastic sole is durable enough to maintain integrity on rough and uneven surfaces, and a soft recycled toe post will never rub or chafe your feet — even after hours of walking. The relatively plain style means these shoes are easy to pair with nearly any outfit you have packed in your suitcase, so you can try your hand at traveling like a minimalist and limiting the number of shoes you shove into your carry-on.

These sandals are also designed to keep your feet feeling supported all day long, and a soft webbing liner as well as built-in arch support offer the cushioning you’ll need for any active vacation. Plus, the faux nubuck straps of these sandals dry easily if they happen to get wet at the beach or pool, and promise to stand the test of time against whatever adventures come your way. In fact, they’ve even earned a spot in Amazon’s top 10 best-selling women’s flip-flops on the site.

The Reef Women’s Cushion Breeze Flip-flops are so comfortable that they’ve amassed more than 11,200 five-star ratings, with one customer raving that they “can walk in these for hours without issue.” They noted that they wore the sandals “brand new out of the box for a vacation,” and despite not having the time to break them in, were surprised to find that the shoes were immediately comfortable and didn’t hurt their feet “at all.” They even went as far as to share that with the impressive support of the shoe they experienced “no foot or back pain,” even after walking “several miles a day in these over a 10-day vacation.”

Another longtime fan of the brand revealed that they “have been wearing Reefs for 20 years,” and after walking “all over the city” on vacation in San Francisco, this pair “never hurt” their feet or toes. One traveler admitted that it didn’t take them long “to fall in love” with these sandals, noting that the shoes provided the “right support and comfort” to secure a spot as this shopper’s “go-to shoes.” They even pointed out that the “strap is soft and flexible,” further adding to the wearability of the sandal.

Regardless of the activities you have on the agenda for your next vacation, a sturdy and supportive pair of sandals should always make it into your suitcase to keep you cool and comfortable during hot summer outings. Uniquely qualified for the job are the Reef Women’s Cushion Breeze Flip-flops, which are currently on sale at Amazon for up to 43 percent off and the perfect fit to help you enjoy your sightseeing excursions without the crippling pain of inadequately supportive shoes.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $20.

