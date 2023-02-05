These Comfortable Sneakers Will Be Your New Favorite Walking Shoes — and They’re on Sale at Zappos

If you’ve ever packed an uncomfortable pair of sneakers on vacation, then you know the havoc that the wrong pair of shoes can wreak on your feet — especially if walking tours or long hours on foot are included in the itinerary.

The hallmarks of a good pair of sneakers are proper cushioning, ample space for your toes, and a supportive design, and we’ve found the perfect pair for just over $100 that satisfies all of your needs: the Reebok Work Fusion Flexweave Cage Composite Toe Sneakers.

To buy: zappos.com, $110 (originally $148)

These lightweight, flexible shoes are the ideal choice for your airport outfit and beyond, providing Floatride Foam to keep you feeling comfortable on your feet, as well as a tough composite toe cap to protect your digits throughout the day. A knit upper keeps these shoes breathable even in the heat, and a low-cut design at the ankles allows for comfortable mobility for both running and walking.

Synthetic loops keep the laces in place for a secure fit, and the sole is even designed for optimal stability on wet or slippery surfaces, offering the resistance you need to feel confident and comfortable on your feet. Plus, a cushioned footbed guarantees support, even if you plan to be standing all day long. What’s more, a loop at the heel of the shoe ensures easy removal and prevents the design from becoming misshapen from slipping them on and off over time.

Even shoppers can’t help but rave about these ultra-comfy sneakers, particularly for long days on their feet. One customer called them the “best [fitting] work shoe I have ever ordered,” adding, “My arch is super supported” even after working 10 hour shifts. Another shopper noted that they have plantar fasciitis, raving that “these shoes offer enough support and room for my toes to spread,” and “I’m still able to walk without pain at the end of the day.”

Customers were also impressed with the cushioning of these shoes, and one person noted that they’ve “been walking in them on concrete floors” without any discomfort. Another shopper even shared that the sneakers are “lightweight but durable” as well as great for narrow feet.

It can be difficult to find a sneaker that checks all of your boxes, especially when it comes to spending an extended amount of time on your feet for walking tours and travel days. However, for providing maximum comfort, support, and protection, the Reebok Work Fusion Flexweave Cage Composite Toe Sneakers are everything you could need in a pair of shoes, all for just $110 at Zappos. The sneaker of your dreams doesn’t have to be hard to find — and we did the work for you.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $110.

