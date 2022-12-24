These Comfy and Stylish Shoes Are the Only Pair You Should Pack for Safari, According to a Travel Writer

I've long considered myself a city person, but something about that changed when I first went on safari in 2013. Seeing the animals up close made me feel an instant connection with the natural world — and it’s a feeling I’ve chased since then, even in my clothing choices.

It’s no wonder I embrace a bold leopard-on-leopard look from time to time, and to my delight I’ve just discovered a pair of comfortable animal-printed shoes that screams safari and can complete any look from head to toe: Reebok’s National Geographic Nano X2 Grow Training Shoes. They’ve become a secret weapon in my wardrobe as a comfortable everyday shoe that’s ideal for commuting and trips — and they’re on sale for $105 right now.

Reebok

To buy: reebok.com, $105 (originally $160)

Slipping these shoes on, I’m instantly transported back to my villa at Morokuru Family, the fabulous place I stayed while on safari in South Africa’s Madikwe game reserve. What makes these shoes so special and ideal for a trip to the bush, in my opinion, is their fun mixture of cheetah, jaguar, and tiger prints. I have them in the “Soft Camel / Light Sand / Gravel” combo, but they also come in another snazzy black animal print (“Core Black / Stone / Khaki”) as well.

If you’re looking for an ideal and on-theme shoe to pack for your next safari trip — and who doesn’t appreciate an on-theme outfit? — this stylish pair will blend you into your safari surroundings. I find that they particularly pop when styled with an all-black look, a black t-shirt and white pair of pants, or vice versa.

Since I’m on the go so much, I like that these Reebok shoes have both function for my outfits and for the gym. The National Geographic Nano X2 Grow shoes double as a training shoe, so I’m able to pack one less pair into my always crowded suitcase.





Dan Koday

To buy: reebok.com, $105 (originally $160)

Reebok’s collaboration with National Geographic is about more than just its fun animal prints, though. The brand put its stamp of approval on this pair, which are made using at least 50 percent plant-based materials that impact the environment less than other materials. In fact, Reebok’s website states the upper part of the shoe is made of cotton and eucalyptus, which definitely contributes to how soft and flexible they are, something you notice when you glide your feet into them. Plus, the midsole cushioning comes from sugarcane, and Reebok notes that the outsoles are made of natural rubber. On the tongue of the shoes, there’s a print of a tiger with National Geographic’s iconic yellow square so you can show off your wild side.

Dan Koday

To buy: reebok.com, $105 (originally $160)



Available in a range of men’s and women’s sizes, this shoe has super smooth grip and cushioning thanks to Reebok’s proprietary Floatride Energy Foam. When you order, here’s a pro tip: I find that Reebok’s shoes fit a little smaller than other brands, so if you’re in between sizes like I am, I would recommend sizing up. I’ve noticed that when I make quick foot movements like a quick turn up the subway steps or a lateral squat, these shoes perform well when compared to other cross trainers.



What I appreciate most about these shoes, though, is their versatility. I find them very comfortable and something I can wear for hours on end. This makes them ideal for when you're sitting in a Jeep on safari or going on a “safari walk” around the bush as I did in South Africa. But they’re also perfect for long walks around a city, commuting, or getting in a quick workout at the hotel gym.

Reebok

To buy: reebok.com, $105 (originally $160)

A reviewer on Reebok.com agrees, stating, “The material is sturdy and the shoes are great for lifting and other training movements.” An added bonus? I can attest that you’ll receive lots of compliments on the shoes, too.

Reebok’s National Geographic Nano X2 Grow Training Shoes make for a great gift for sneakerheads and those who need a comfy and versatile pair of shoes. And since they’re currently on sale for just $105 at Reebok, it’s a great time to buy these all-around stylish, animal-print shoes.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $105.

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

