I Wore Amazon's 'Perfect White Sneakers' All Over Hollywood Without Breaking Them in and Didn’t Get a Blister

As a travel editor, it’s safe to say that I know the importance of comfortable clothing — especially when it comes to footwear. After all, not every pair of sneakers is made equal, and the last thing you want are painful blisters ruining your day of exploring. In terms of out-of-the-box comfiness, the Reebok Club C 85 Sneakers are the only shoes I’ve come across that actually don’t require any breaking in, making them the perfect walking shoes for travelers.

But of course, sneakerheads know that the Club C 85s aren't anywhere remotely "new" to the footwear scene. They've been defending the title of most comfortable shoes since the ’80s, and always seem to find their way into the closets of Hollywood A-listers — more recently, they've been sported by Emily Ratajkowski, Harry Styles, and more. But, this recent resurgence of the classic sneakers had me curious to know if they were actually worth the hype. Not to mention, they're relatively affordable compared to other celebrity-loved shoes.

Much to my surprise, they are actually incredibly comfortable. But, I guess I shouldn't have been too shocked considering that they're made with EVA foam footbeds — and you can feel the cushioning right away. The Reebok Club C 85 Sneakers also feature sturdy leather uppers, which not only give them their vintage-already-lived-in look, but ensure full-foot support. Together, they deliver long-lasting shock absorption and stabilization, so you can walk for miles without your feet feeling tired or achy.

Compared to my other low-top sneakers, the Club C 85 Shoes offer more ankle support than I was expecting. In fact, they're specifically designed to promote increased mobility for all-day comfort and wear. And, the Reebok sneakers' padded foam sockliners enhance their signature tennis shoe silhouette by creating responsive cushioning around the toes, arches, and heels — a component that I wasn't expecting to make such a big impact on my stride, but I found myself walking with a little pep in my step, which shocked me considering their flat outsoles.

Though, even after knowing that the sneakers are stacked with such supportive features, I was still shocked at how lightweight they felt on my feet. In fact, it felt like I'd been wearing them for years — even though I had just taken them directly out of the box. As for their fit, I was nervous that their slightly tapered silhouette wouldn't mesh well with my wide feet (there aren't wide sizes available, but they come in women's 5 to 11), but they managed to slide on like a glove and I didn't experience any uncomfortable rubbing or have any blisters popping up to tell me that they weren't going to work.

While I have yet to test out the Reebok Club C 85 Sneakers on a trip, I am happy to report that they kept my feet comfortable during a busy day of errand-running and social events with friends around Los Angeles. Starting with an early brunch in West Hollywood, I was delighted to see that the shoes paired well with the flowy dress and oversized cardigan combo I planned in my head. Then, we walked over to the Melrose Place Farmers Market and took our time perusing the stands for hidden gems.

After parting ways with my friends, I checked off some items from my to-do list by stopping at Target and Trader Joe's, followed by a casual stroll around my neighborhood to soak up the sun. My feet didn't hurt at all, and I basically wore the Reebok Club C 85 Sneakers for six hours. So, it seems like their 4.7-star average rating from Amazon shoppers is well-deserved. Like me, reviewers shared that they can "wear them all day long with no problems," and that the shoes "look so good with almost anything." Hence why they've been dubbed the "perfect white sneakers."

If you're on the hunt for a comfortable pair of shoes that require zero breaking in (and frankly, won't break the bank, either), then the Reebok Club C 85 Sneakers need to be on your radar. They've won over this travel editor with their impressive, all-day support and versatility, making them ideal for any jet-setter in need of a quality pair of walking shoes.

