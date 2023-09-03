Nurses Swear by These Comfy Sneakers for Long Days on Their Feet — and They’re 54% Off at Amazon

Like it or not, shoes have the capacity to make or break your vacation. If you pack a pair of rigid sandals, you run the risk of being plagued with blisters for the entirety of your trip. And if your sneakers are aimed more towards style than comfort, you’re almost certainly going to be sore after just one day of exploring your destination of choice. The solution is to find a pair of comfortable walking shoes that check the boxes of both being sleek and supportive — and we’ve found just the sneakers.

Right now, the nurse-approved Reebok Classic Renaissance Sneakers are on sale at Amazon for up to 54 percent off, and not only are they versatile enough to be paired with nearly any outfit in your suitcase, but they also provide all the support you need to feel fresh on your feet even after blowing your 10,000 step goal out of the water.

If you’re looking for a sturdy and instantly comfortable pair of shoes to take along with you during your travels, look no further than the Reebok Classic Renaissance Sneakers. Made of a durable yet lightweight synthetic material, these shoes offer full-foot support and are designed with reinforced stitching to ensure you won’t have to repurchase new shoes at the end of every season. They even boast a high-traction outsole as a safety measure against uneven and unpredictable terrain.

A die-cut EVA midsole provides the lightweight cushioning you need to feel fresh on your feet after hours of exploring, so whether you’re looking forward to a lengthy walking tour of a new city or are simply heading out to run some errands, you’ll have all the support you need. These sneakers are also a sturdy option for people spending extended periods of time on their feet, and a low-cut design allows room for impressive ankle mobility while the memory-tech foam sockliner adds another layer of comfort. Plus, they come in four neutral colors with sizes ranging from 5 to 11 X-wide so you can rest assured you’ll find your perfect fit.

These sneakers have been heavily vetted by Amazon shoppers, and they’ve even racked up more than 13,800 five-star ratings from happy customers. They’re also loved by nurses with notoriously high standards as to the supportiveness of their sneakers, with one healthcare worker sharing that they bought these shoes for their nursing program and while “everyone else was complaining about their aching feet after 10-hour clinicals,” they were instead “in comfort.” In fact, they even recommended wearing these sneakers with “a pair of compression socks,” for the best results. Another retired nurse added that when they would spend 12-hour shifts on their feet, these were their “go-to” choice. They even raved that these sneakers have carried them “from [a] nursing career to retirement exercise” with ease.

Vacationing often calls for long days on your feet as well, and one shopper raved that they racked up “almost 30,000 steps” when wearing these sneakers to Disneyland, and at the end of the day their feet “didn’t hurt a bit.” They even dubbed the classic sneakers “perfect for lots of walking.” And yet another customer revealed that they have sworn by these shoes “for 25 years,” and after wearing them “while on vacation for 10 days” and earning “over 15,000 steps per day,” they found that they were “tired” but their “feet didn’t hurt.”

The enjoyment of your travels largely hinges on packing the right gear to support your activities, and the Reebok Classic Renaissance Sneakers are the best shoes for the job — and they’re on sale for up to 54 percent off at Amazon right now. A simple silhouette and impressive cushioning only further add to the appeal of these versatile and stylish sneakers, which is why they’re a favorite among nurses and avid travelers alike.

