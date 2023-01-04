This Wireless Charging Station Streamlines Your Packing Experience — and It’s 43% Off

It quickly charges your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods and saves you from tangled cords.

REDKJY Wireless Charging Station tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

I recently went home to celebrate the holidays with my family and quickly realized I left one of my essential chargers back at my apartment in New York. Although I ended up borrowing an extra charger from my brother, I found myself wishing I’d had a 3-in-1 charger so I could’ve simply grabbed one charging block to take care of all my devices instead of remembering all three.

If you’re preparing to travel with your Apple devices, the Redkjy 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Dock will streamline your packing list and eliminate the snakepit of cords from gathering at the bottom of your bag. The best part? It’s currently on sale for up to 43 percent off.

REDKJY Wireless Charging Station

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $70)

This rapid-charging port accommodates your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all in one station. A singular cable plugs this port into an outlet, keeping your devices contained for a quick and efficient charge while you're on vacation. A lightweight design means you can easily slip this block into your carry-on luggage for use on the go, and the anti-slip silicone design keeps your charger in place on your nightstand or seat back tray.

When you’re in a rush and need to quickly charge up your devices before heading out of the hotel, the Redkjy Charging Dock is equipped with an 18W speed charger and type-C cable for a full charge on all your devices in just two to three hours — not to mention this charger will boost your devices up to 30 percent faster than other wireless chargers. Plus, you won’t have to worry about your dock overheating as it’s built to improve heat dissipation and provide temperature control. 

REDKJY Wireless Charging Station

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $70)

Earning more than 2,100 perfect ratings at Amazon, customers swear by this portable charger as their perfect travel companion. In fact, one said it was “life-changing” while  another shopper revealed that it was great for in-flight charging, writing, “The charger is easy to use and very stable. It is easy to pack for travel,” adding, “I used it on the plane and just rested it on the tray so my in-flight movie didn’t drain my battery.” Another shopper shared that they loved it so much they invested in three, noting that they “threw one in my travel bag” and it “works great.”

Customers also love the speed at which this dock charges their devices, and one traveler even wrote that it “charges much faster than my regular USB-C plugs” adding, “This charger is lightweight so it’s easy to move around or travel with.” Another shopper agreed, calling it the “best charger I have ever purchased,” noting that it “charges very quickly” and “is great for home, travel, and office use.”

REDKJY Wireless Charging Station

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $60)

If you’re worried about access to outlets or you’re traveling with multiple people and want to optimize the outlets you do have in your hotel, this charging dock is the perfect solution. One customer shared, “I bought this particular charger for travel because of limited outlets in hotels,” touting it as a “game changer” for their travel experience. 

There are always little things you can do to make traveling easier, and eliminating the mess of cords in your carry-on in favor of this 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Dock from Redkjy is a simple fix. Right now, this fan-favorite charger is up to 43 percent off, so don’t miss out on starting off your year of travels on the right foot.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $37. 

