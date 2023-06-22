These Comfy Joggers Shoppers Call ‘Amazingly Soft’ Are Less Than $12 Each Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Shoppers rave they’re “so soft.”

Published on June 22, 2023

What’s better than one pair of ridiculously comfy, outrageously soft joggers? Three pairs for the price of one. Especially when they come at a 42 percent discount — that’s just under $12 apiece! The Real Essentials 3 Pack provides just that ahead of Amazon’s highly anticipated Prime Day sale this July 11 and 12, with shoppers raving that they’re “amazingly soft” and “absolutely too comfortable.” Machine-washable and available in a wide range of sizes and color options, these joggers are ones you can plan to live in all summer long. 

Perfect for long flights, serious travel days, lounging around the Airbnb, and everything in between, these cozy joggers are the ideal lightweight travel pant for all your summer adventures. The polyester-spandex blend keeps these pants light and airy with the perfect amount of stretch to flatter a wide range of sizes, and the style is versatile enough to take you from running errands to a workout class and back to the couch. The best part? The Real Essentials 3 Pack comes with three pairs in a set to let you mix and match color and pattern options.

Amazon Prime Day Real Essentials 3 Pack: Women's Ultra-Soft Lounge Joggers Athletic Yoga

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $35 (originally $60)

Awarding these pants more than 5,000 five-star ratings, shoppers rave that these joggers are the perfect lightweight pants for summer, as they’re “extremely soft” and “very comfortable.” However, some have noted that you may want to size up for a looser fit. 

With an elastic drawstring waistband for an adjustable fit and tapered just above the ankle for a fashionable look, these comfy joggers even include two side pockets deep enough to safely store your belongings while you’re on the go. 

Perfect for everyday athleisure wear, the Real Essentials 3 Pack is comfy enough even for recently pregnant shoppers, with one reviewer mentioning she sized up to wear them for postpartum recovery and lounging around the house in total comfort. Another reviewer mentioned they loved these pants so much they went back to buy more — and we don’t blame them.

No matter where you’re headed this summer, there’s no question the Real Essentials 3 Pack will be on heavy rotation in your wardrobe. Perfect for everything from running to the grocery store to meeting friends for brunch or heading out on a long road trip, you’ll be glad you’ve got these joggers in a variety of colors and patterns for every occasion. For a value-packed set of three that doesn’t break the bank, add the Real Essentials joggers to your cart this Prime Day and travel in comfort all summer long.

If you’re still searching for the perfect pair of joggers, read on for more affordable women’s sale styles at Amazon that are as little as $15 right now.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $35. 

