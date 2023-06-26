Old Navy to Give Away Free Gas in Time for July 4 Road Trips — How to Win

Drivers can win at select gas stations in Orlando, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, and New Orleans — as well as on social media.

Published on June 26, 2023
Old Navy offsetting costs of road trips. this summer by giving away free gas in major cities across the country.

The giveaway, which starts Monday, will present $50 RaceTrac gift cards to the first 250 cars who show up at designated RaceTrac gas stations in Orlando, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, and New Orleans, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. Old Navy credit card holders will receive even more in the form of two $50 gift cards, according to the company.

The gift cards can be used for gas as well as road trip essentials like snacks. 

“Old Navy recognizes the burden of gas prices when it comes to hitting the road,” the company wrote in a statement shared with T+L, adding, “Old Navy aims to aid families traveling for Independence Day, one of the busiest holidays for car travel in the U.S.”

Old Navy will be giving away the gift cards to drivers in Orlando before expanding to the other cities on June 29. The giveaways will take place in each location starting at 9 a.m. local time, and the exact locations will be announced that morning by local radio stations.

In addition, the company will give away even more gas gift cards over the radio and on social media. The company will prompt travelers who follow @oldnavy on Instagram and TikTok “to share where they are cruising to this summer for a chance to win free fuel.”

The giveaway comes ahead of the busy July 4 holiday weekend. The good news is road trips are expected to be significantly cheaper this year compared to 2022 with the price at the pump averaging just about $3.58 per gallon nationally, according to AAA. That’s significantly cheaper than this time last year when gas reached an all-time high with the average national price of a gallon of gas hitting more than $5, and even topping more than $6 in California.

Travelers embarking on a road trip this year will also find cheaper car rentals averaging just $47 per day, according to the travel app Hopper. That’s a 25 percent decrease compared to the same time last year.

