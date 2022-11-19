This Popular Casserole Carrier Keeps Your Holiday Treats Fresh While You Travel — and It’s on Sale Right Now

With holidays just around the corner, it’s the season of family dinners and potlucks with friends. For those traveling to gather, showing up with a dish can be an added hassle. You have to lug it through the airport or prevent it from spilling on a long drive, all while hoping it looks just as good when it arrives as it did when it came out of the oven. Plus, frozen dishes are prone to melting if you’re traveling for hours and hot dishes usually need to be reheated on arrival — and what if you have one of each?

That’s where the Rachael Ray expandable casserole carrier comes in. On sale for $30, you get a stylish carrier with two food compartments and a bonus pocket for utensils, napkins, and other extras. Shoppers are raving about how much easier traveling with food is thanks to this insulated carrier. In fact, you can race through the airport, carrying your food in one hand while keeping the other hand free to hold your boarding pass or phone — all while your food is securely packed in this leak-proof carrier.

“I love that it can be zipped up to be a single casserole carrier or expanded to accommodate two,” one reviewer said, adding, “It has enough support built in that you don't have to hold the bottom of the carrier, but can hold it by its handles.” Plus, the same customer noted how it doesn’t sag, even while carrying multiple dishes: “I actually had three dishes of different sizes in it and still it didn't sag.”

amazon.com, $30 (originally $35)



What shoppers love most is the triple-tek foam and temperfoil lining that keeps food at the perfect temperature for hours so you can show up with a ready-to-eat dish even if you’re traveling long distance. “This kept two casseroles cool for over 12 hours traveling to [the] beach without any additional freezer packs,” a shopper reported, adding that they were “astonished.”

It works just as well for hot foods, too, as another found out: “I placed two baked mac and cheese pans in at [2:00] pm Thanksgiving day. Took one out at 5:30 pm. It was still hot. We didn't need the second one. Took it out when I got home at 11:00 pm. It was still hot. Not warm. It was hot. I love it.”

In addition to keeping your dish at the perfect temperature even if you’re traveling for hours, the two compartments are independently insulated so you can bring dishes at different temperatures without stressing about heat transfer. “I was able to put some wine and cheese and keep it cold insulated at the top, and the lasagna hot insulated at the bottom for the ride to the event, which took about three hours. The lasagna was as hot as if I just took it out the oven and the wine stayed cold,” one customer shared.

amazon.com, $30 (originally $35)



While some customers recommend putting a towel down under extremely hot dishes to prevent them from damaging the lining, you can still pack this with dishes straight out of the oven. Plus, if any spills or splashes happen during travel, the leak-proof lining and heat welded seams ensure it stays inside the carrier. Then, when you arrive, you can easily wipe the interior clean with a damp cloth.

Frequent travelers also love how the expandable design allows you to make it as compact as possible or pack it to the brim with as many treats (or other travel essentials) as you want. “I'm from Louisiana, so every time I go home I end up bringing food back in my suitcase,” wrote a reviewer. They added, “So I'll have it zipped down to its smallest on the way there (and can pack it with clothes or toiletries or whatever) and then on the way back I can expand it to hold whatever I need.”

With nine bold and trendy colors to choose from, you can even get this super handy food carrier to match your luggage. Grab the Rachael Ray casserole carrier in your favorite color now so you have it right in time for holiday travel.

