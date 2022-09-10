This $40 Dentist Hygienist-approved Electric Toothbrush Has a Genius Feature That Makes It Perfect for Travel

Clothes, passport, toiletries, and phone charger? Packed. While having all of your belongings at your destination will ease travel, it’s not always easy to transport all of our daily essentials on a trip. Case in point: your clunky electric toothbrush. Although you might think a traditional, manual brush will do the trick while you’re away, studies show that electric toothbrushes clean teeth and gums better — so why compromise your pearly whites during vacation?

Luckily, you can grab the Quip Electric Toothbrush, a slim, travel-friendly option that uses sonic technology to effectively and gently clean your teeth, from Amazon for up to 25 percent off. This brings its normal $40 price tag down to as little as $30 depending on which color you choose. (Psst, it comes in a chrome black, as well as metallic silver, gold, aqua blue, and copper to add a fun pop of color to your toiletry bag.) Plus, if you’re crunched for time and need a travel-ready model fast, certain shades of this electric toothbrush have one-day shipping (complimentary for Prime members) to get to your door swiftly.

Apart from being accepted by the American Dental Association, the popular toothbrush also comes recommended by dental hygienists and other oral health experts — with many dubbing it as their go-to toothbrush for traveling, so you know you’ll be in good company.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $30 (originally $40)



What sets the Quip Electric Toothbrush from its counterparts is its sonic technology, which runs on a 2-minute timer to deliver guided 30-second pulses to ensure that every quadrant of your mouth is adequately cleaned. The brush head features soft bristles that are sensitive teeth-approved and the toothbrush boasts a sleek and compact metal handle that makes it lightweight, easy to hold, and bulk-free. Since it runs on AAA batteries, the electric toothbrush doesn’t require any wires or charging for usage. The batteries will run out in three months, which is just in time for you to swap out your brush head.

Designed with portability in mind, the Quip Electric Toothbrush also comes with a convenient travel case that fits over the bristles and has suction cups that allow it to stick to mirrors to free up space on your personal or hotel bathroom counter. Its 9.17-inch by 3.7-inch by 1.54-inch frame makes it the perfect size for almost every travel toiletry and makeup bag, and when the travel case is on, you can easily slip it in your backpack or purse for on-the-go brushing — even during your international flight.

With more than 1,200 five-star ratings on Amazon, customers, including dental experts, love it. “The Quip brush has the body of a sleek and modern manual brush, but has the same effective technology and benefits of top brand power brushes,” a dental hygienist said. They shared that it’s become their “go-to travel brush” after testing out several of its competitors. “It’s the perfect brush for patients looking to take the next step up in their home routines. I highly recommend giving them a try.”

It’s also earned plenty of praise from travelers. One shopper wrote, “[I] don't have to fear it turning on in the bag and getting a random bag check while going through airline security.” Another reviewer added, “I love, love, love this toothbrush… It's easy for traveling because it takes little space.” Their review was followed by a travel enthusiast who highlighted that it has a “great battery life,” and an Amazon customer that raved, “[I] love that it attaches to [the] bathroom mirror.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $36 (originally $40)



Non-travelers are also singing its praises. A reviewer exclaimed, “This is the best electric toothbrush I have had.” Another shopper chimed in, commenting, “Even my hygienist told me my teeth look cleaner [at] my cleaning appointment.”

An impressed buyer with a small bathroom added, “The fact my toothbrush and my partners’ toothbrush hangs on the mirror without blocking my view is amazing. I love this thing.” They also called it a “game-changer for toothbrushes” and wrote, “The 2-minute self timer is everything I never knew I needed in a toothbrush.” Matching their excitement, another shopper quipped, “I enjoy brushing my teeth now.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $38 (originally $40)



And, a customer with sensitive teeth said that they “really like this toothbrush because the bristles are very soft,” and shared that “it doesn’t brush too hard when you have it on.” In fact, they have “experienced zero pain, discomfort, and no bleeding gums for the first time in years” since making the switch. One longtime Quip user also mentioned that “my oral health has improved. It has [a] strong enough vibration to do the job.”

Intrigued? We thought you’d be. Give the Quip Electric Toothbrush a try and find out why shoppers say it’s worth every penny. Make sure to get one at Amazon while it’s up to 25 percent off.

At the time of publishing, the price was as little as $30.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

