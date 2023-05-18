I Found the Comfiest, Most Stylish Pair of Sweatpants for My Next Trip, and They’re 43% Off

I now need them in every color available.

By
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. She was previously a market writer at BuzzFeed and also produced short-form video content for their various social platforms. 
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 18, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

SuperSoft Fleece Wide Leg Pants Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

Comfort is key with traveling, especially when taking a lengthy flight or embarking on a road trip. If I’m going to be sitting for quite a while, the only thing on my mind is being cozy, so naturally, my go-to travel outfit is either a pair of leggings or sweats. 


Occasionally, if I’m trying to fit as much as possible into my itinerary, it can be inevitable to have to hop off of a flight and head straight to an excursion or reservation. My ideal travel outfit scenario consists of wanting to be comfy during my travels but ending up looking trendy when I get to my destination, which is where the Quince SuperSoft Fleece Wide Leg Pants come into play. 

SuperSoft Fleece Wide Leg Pants

Quince

To buy: quince.com, $40 (originally $70)

Don’t get me wrong, I love a good sweat set, but I personally don’t own many, and an entire fleece ensemble isn’t going to transition well to a lunch or dinner setting. The last thing I want is to look like I just rolled out of bed (or off a flight), so these flared sweatpants are a great solution to my travel outfit woes. I mean this when I say they are the comfiest sweatpants I have ever owned, and they feel lightweight and airy thanks to the wide-leg pant style. They’re extremely flattering and even feature convenient pockets for storing my phone or card case and a convenient tie waist to cinch them tighter if they’re feeling loose. 

I grabbed these in the heather gray color, and they look super stylish paired with a solid basic T-shirt or tank top. I can definitely achieve my ideal flight comfort level if I wear them with a hoodie on the plane and then transition to a nicer top option upon arrival (no one will ever know, and the best part is I’ll be cozy the whole time). They look dinner-ready with a pair of sandals and just as cute with comfortable sneakers for sightseeing. One shopper even said that wearing these got them “five compliments in the airport.”

SuperSoft Fleece Wide Leg Pants

Quince

To buy: quince.com, $40 (originally $70)

I’m also super impressed with the price point of these pants, considering most sweats I see these days are astronomically priced. These feel luxurious and are only $40 (43 percent off their original price), so I will certainly be grabbing them in more colors. They’re available in sizes XS–XL and three colors: heather gray, navy, and black. The pants feature a blend of recycled polyester and spandex for a nice stretch, and the interior is a super smooth cloud-like fleece. 

Head over to Quince to snag your own pair of Quince SuperSoft Fleece Wide Leg Pants before your next trip to keep you comfy during your travels as well as looking fashionable at your final destination. 

SuperSoft Fleece Wide Leg Pants

Quince

To buy: quince.com, $40 (originally $70)

At the time of publishing, the price started at $40. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Tula sale tout
Travelers Say This Cooling Eye Balm Is Their ‘Go-to’ for De-puffing After a Flight — and It’s on Sale Today Only
I Go to Disneyland All the Time These Are My TK must-haves Tout
I Go to Disneyland All the Time and These Are My 13 Must-haves, Starting at Just $5
REI early MDW deals Tout
REI Kicked Off Its Memorial Day Sale a Week Early — Shop Our 12 Favorite Clothing and Shoe Deals Up to 70% Off
Related Articles
Best Nordstrom Sale Roundup Tout
I’m a Travel Writer, and These Are the 10 Vacation-ready Items I’m Shopping from Nordstrom’s Weekend Sale
J. Crew Sale Tout
Hundreds of Summer-ready Styles Are Up to 83% Off at J.Crew — Here’s What’s Worth Shopping
100% European Linen Square Neck Jumpsuit Tout
I Found My New Favorite Travel Uniform in This Comfortable and Stylish Linen Jumpsuit That’s Surprisingly Affordable
Styles To Look Like a New Yorker Tout
How to Dress Like a New Yorker and Not Like a Tourist, According to a Local Fashion Writer
Linen Outfits Tout
15 Easy, Breezy Linen Pieces You Can Buy at Amazon Right in Time for Summer — Starting at $19
The Best Weekend Trip Essentials
The 21 Best Weekend Trip Essentials, According to T+L Editors
Target Has Everything You Need to Pack for Your Next Active Vacation, Starting at $10 tout
Shoppers Are ‘Literally Obsessed’ With These 14 Active Vacation Must-haves From Target, Starting at $10
Wrinkle-free Travel Clothes Tout
14 Wrinkle-free Travel Clothes That Pack Like a Dream for Summer Trips — All Under $45 at Amazon
Nfsion Women's Summer Casual Loose Tank Jumpsuit
Vacationers Love How Easy This $29 Jumpsuit Is to Dress Up and Down
BUXKR Men's Slim Joggers Workout Pants for Gym Running and Bodybuilding TOUT
I've Been Wearing These Comfy $26 Joggers for 2+ Years — and I Won't Travel in Anything Else
Joomra Pillow Slippers Tout
Travelers Say Amazon's Viral Cloud Slides Are Their 'Most Comfortable' Shoes — and They're 40% Off
I Just Got Back From A Week Long Safari in Kenya and This is What I Packed
I’ve Been on Almost 50 African Safaris, and These Are the 16 Items I Never Travel Without
This Dressy Flat is My Very Favorite Shoe for Traveling in Hot Weather and It's Less Than $45
This Versatile Flat Is My Very Favorite Shoe for Traveling in Hot Weather — and It's Less Than $45
Cozy Earth Mother's Day Sale Tout
The Comfy Brand Oprah Loves Is Having a Major Mother's Day Sale — Shop Our 10 Favorite Travel Staples
M.M. LaFleur Pants Tout
These ‘Super Comfortable,’ Stretchy Travel Pants Are ‘Wrinkle-free’ — and $105 Off
Best Joggers for Women
The 13 Best Joggers for Women of 2023