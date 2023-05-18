I Found the Comfiest, Most Stylish Pair of Sweatpants for My Next Trip, and They’re 43% Off

Comfort is key with traveling, especially when taking a lengthy flight or embarking on a road trip. If I’m going to be sitting for quite a while, the only thing on my mind is being cozy, so naturally, my go-to travel outfit is either a pair of leggings or sweats.



Occasionally, if I’m trying to fit as much as possible into my itinerary, it can be inevitable to have to hop off of a flight and head straight to an excursion or reservation. My ideal travel outfit scenario consists of wanting to be comfy during my travels but ending up looking trendy when I get to my destination, which is where the Quince SuperSoft Fleece Wide Leg Pants come into play.

Quince

To buy: quince.com, $40 (originally $70)

Don’t get me wrong, I love a good sweat set, but I personally don’t own many, and an entire fleece ensemble isn’t going to transition well to a lunch or dinner setting. The last thing I want is to look like I just rolled out of bed (or off a flight), so these flared sweatpants are a great solution to my travel outfit woes. I mean this when I say they are the comfiest sweatpants I have ever owned, and they feel lightweight and airy thanks to the wide-leg pant style. They’re extremely flattering and even feature convenient pockets for storing my phone or card case and a convenient tie waist to cinch them tighter if they’re feeling loose.

I grabbed these in the heather gray color, and they look super stylish paired with a solid basic T-shirt or tank top. I can definitely achieve my ideal flight comfort level if I wear them with a hoodie on the plane and then transition to a nicer top option upon arrival (no one will ever know, and the best part is I’ll be cozy the whole time). They look dinner-ready with a pair of sandals and just as cute with comfortable sneakers for sightseeing. One shopper even said that wearing these got them “five compliments in the airport.”

Quince

To buy: quince.com, $40 (originally $70)

I’m also super impressed with the price point of these pants, considering most sweats I see these days are astronomically priced. These feel luxurious and are only $40 (43 percent off their original price), so I will certainly be grabbing them in more colors. They’re available in sizes XS–XL and three colors: heather gray, navy, and black. The pants feature a blend of recycled polyester and spandex for a nice stretch, and the interior is a super smooth cloud-like fleece.

Head over to Quince to snag your own pair of Quince SuperSoft Fleece Wide Leg Pants before your next trip to keep you comfy during your travels as well as looking fashionable at your final destination.

Quince

To buy: quince.com, $40 (originally $70)

At the time of publishing, the price started at $40.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

