Now that fall is nearing closer, it’s time to reevaluate your wardrobe and take stock of what needs updating. If you’re looking for layering pieces that you can dress up or down, whether that’s for work or upcoming travel, a cashmere t-shirt is a great option. And luckily, Quince, a brand known for its elevated basics at an affordable price point, has the perfect pick. For just $45, you can add this stylish, versatile fashion essential to your closet (or suitcase) and enjoy it all season long. 

The Mongolian Cashmere Tee from Quince is, as its name suggests, made from 100 percent Mongolian cashmere of the highest quality that’s soft, lightweight, and breathable. It has a classic crewneck cut with ribbed details on the neckline, sleeves, and hem. And since the top has a slim fit, it’s a great layering piece with jackets, blazers, or heavier cardigans, depending on the weather. 

It comes in nine colors, ranging from basics like black and heather gray to pops of color like magenta and bright yellow. You can shop it in sizes XS to XL, and a size chart with measurements will help you find the right fit. Shoppers also recommend sizing up if you’d prefer a roomier fit. And even though it’s cashmere, washing the top at home (or while traveling) is simple, since the brand recommends gently hand washing with a neutral soap or baby shampoo and laying it out to dry. 

Shoppers love the cashmere tee, with many raving about how versatile it is. “I love wearing my cashmere over a tank top with dress pants to go to work or lounging around in it with yoga pants at home. I never want to take this thing off,” one shopper wrote. Another buyer said it’s a “nice basic for work” and called the sweater a “good transitional piece.”

Many wearers also compliment the sweater tee’s incredible softness. One even said it’s “like wearing a cloud,” while another mentioned that they “love the luxurious feel” of the top. Speaking to its value, a shopper said, “For the price, it is more than what you paid for.”

If you’re looking for a versatile piece to add to your wardrobe this fall, make sure to pick up the Mongolian Cashmere Tee from Quince. At just $45, you might even want to snag more than one color. And if you’re looking for more cashmere pieces to complete your closet, check out the brand’s classic $50 sweater and its ultra-cozy wrap cardigan.

