I Found My New Favorite Travel Uniform in This Comfortable and Stylish Linen Jumpsuit That’s Surprisingly Affordable

The linen is sustainable and keeps you cool.

By
Published on May 12, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

100% European Linen Square Neck Jumpsuit Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

After seeing everyone from coworkers to online shoppers rave about a particular brand that’s affordable, comfortable, sustainable and stylish, I, of course, jumped at the chance to try it out. I’m talking about Quince, a super popular online retailer, which sent me my favorite travel staple: a jumpsuit.

I may not have been previously acquainted with Quince, but I'm certainly known to gush over rompers and jumpsuits, and the brand’s version, the European Linen Square Neck Jumpsuit, is no exception. What’s not to love? It’s cut to fit comfortably, easy to pack, a cinch to accessorize, and eliminates any indecision when it comes to planning an outfit.

I’m so impressed by the quality, but the first thing that strikes me about this ready-made ‘fit is the comfort and style with a hint of luxury. Let’s face it, some jumpsuits are simply amazing because they feel like cozy PJs, but the combination of high-quality linen material and an adjustable waist belt on this one creates a flattering shape without losing the breezy feel.

100% European Linen Square Neck Jumpsuit

Quince

To buy: quince.com, $60

The breathable and lightweight linen feels easy to move in and I love the option to adjust the straps and belt (which you can also remove entirely). Of course, everything's better with pockets especially when the pockets are discreet yet deep enough to hold a phone. When the sun goes down, the jumpsuit pairs well with a variety of top layers like button down shirts, sweaters, blazers, and cardigans, and this versatility extends to shoe options as well, as the jumper looks great with sneakers, sandals, flats, or wedges.  

Sometimes when you encounter an affordable, quality brand its practices aren’t as sustainable, but Quince is devoted to using organic materials when possible and sourcing packaging that puts the environment first. For this jumpsuit, the linen is eco-friendly, and toxin-free. 

One shopper calls the jumpsuit a “great travel staple” while praising the “surprisingly thick but breathable” material. Another shopper said it's “playful yet sophisticated,” and a third reviewer wrote that they get “so many compliments” when wearing it.

Add this versatile, classic travel staple to your wardrobe today, and keep scrolling to see the European Linen Square Neck Jumpsuit in four more wear-with-anything neutral colors below..

100% European Linen Square Neck Jumpsuit

Quince

To buy: quince.com, $60

100% European Linen Square Neck Jumpsuit

Quince

To buy: quince.com, $60

100% European Linen Square Neck Jumpsuit

Quince

To buy: quince.com, $60

100% European Linen Square Neck Jumpsuit

Quince

To buy: quince.com, $60

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Patagonia Atom Sling Bag Tout
I’ve Worn This Sling Bag Everywhere From Bolivia to Norway, and It’s Perfect for Summer Hikes
Wrinkle-free Travel Clothes Tout
14 Wrinkle-free Travel Clothes That Pack Like a Dream for Summer Trips — All Under $45 at Amazon
Most Authentic Italian Goods You Can Buy at Amazonâs âMade in Italyâ Storefront Tout
10 Authentic Italian Goods You Can Buy at Amazon’s ‘Made in Italy’ Storefront, According to a Local in Bergamo
Related Articles
Linen Outfits Tout
15 Easy, Breezy Linen Pieces You Can Buy at Amazon Right in Time for Summer — Starting at $19
Summer-ready Vacation Styles Starting at Just $TK tout
Hundreds of Summer-ready Vacation Styles at Express Are Double Discounted Up to 74% Off This Weekend Only
Cozy Earth Mother's Day Sale Tout
The Comfy Brand Oprah Loves Is Having a Major Mother's Day Sale — Shop Our 10 Favorite Travel Staples
Amazon Reviewers Love These White Tees and Tanks â And Theyâre All Under $30
Amazon Shoppers Love These White Tees and Tanks That Go With Any Outfit — and They’re All Under $25
The Ultimate Italy Packing List
The Ultimate Italy Packing List
Fixmatti Women Jumpsuit Tout
People Rave This Versatile Amazon Jumpsuit Is 'So Comfy for Traveling' — and It's Just $33
Roxy Women's Oceanside Pant Tout
Travelers Have Found the ‘Perfect’ Pair of Lightweight Linen Pants for Summer — From $28 at Amazon
Nfsion Women's Summer Casual Loose Tank Jumpsuit
Vacationers Love How Easy This $29 Jumpsuit Is to Dress Up and Down
DANA XU 100% Mulberry Satin Silk Summer Travel Scarf TOUT
Shoppers 'Never Travel Without' This Versatile Satin Shawl That's More Than 35% Off at Amazon
Target Dress Roundup TOUT
Target Is Blooming With Flattering Spring Travel Dresses — Shop the 10 Best Ones for Under $50
Macys Mothers Day Sale Tout
Macy's Is Having a Mother's Day Blowout Sale — Shop Our 14 Top Picks for Travelers Up to 70% Off
BUXKR Men's Slim Joggers Workout Pants for Gym Running and Bodybuilding TOUT
I've Been Wearing These Comfy $26 Joggers for 2+ Years — and I Won't Travel in Anything Else
Belt Bag for Women Fanny Pack Dupes tout
This $14 Crossbody Belt Bag Is My Secret to Staying Hands-free Everywhere I Go
Japan street styles first-person roundup Tout
I Just Got Back From Japan, and These Are the 16 Popular Tokyo Street Styles I Spotted — Starting at $5
M.M. LaFleur Pants Tout
These ‘Super Comfortable,’ Stretchy Travel Pants Are ‘Wrinkle-free’ — and $105 Off
What to Pack for an All-inclusive Resort Vacation
The Ultimate All-inclusive Resort Packing List