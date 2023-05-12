Travel Products Trends + Deals We Love I Found My New Favorite Travel Uniform in This Comfortable and Stylish Linen Jumpsuit That’s Surprisingly Affordable The linen is sustainable and keeps you cool. By Erinne Magee Erinne Magee Facebook Instagram Website Erinne Magee is lifestyle writer with 10 years experience. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on May 12, 2023 05:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland After seeing everyone from coworkers to online shoppers rave about a particular brand that’s affordable, comfortable, sustainable and stylish, I, of course, jumped at the chance to try it out. I’m talking about Quince, a super popular online retailer, which sent me my favorite travel staple: a jumpsuit. I may not have been previously acquainted with Quince, but I'm certainly known to gush over rompers and jumpsuits, and the brand’s version, the European Linen Square Neck Jumpsuit, is no exception. What’s not to love? It’s cut to fit comfortably, easy to pack, a cinch to accessorize, and eliminates any indecision when it comes to planning an outfit. I’m so impressed by the quality, but the first thing that strikes me about this ready-made ‘fit is the comfort and style with a hint of luxury. Let’s face it, some jumpsuits are simply amazing because they feel like cozy PJs, but the combination of high-quality linen material and an adjustable waist belt on this one creates a flattering shape without losing the breezy feel. Quince To buy: quince.com, $60 The breathable and lightweight linen feels easy to move in and I love the option to adjust the straps and belt (which you can also remove entirely). Of course, everything's better with pockets especially when the pockets are discreet yet deep enough to hold a phone. When the sun goes down, the jumpsuit pairs well with a variety of top layers like button down shirts, sweaters, blazers, and cardigans, and this versatility extends to shoe options as well, as the jumper looks great with sneakers, sandals, flats, or wedges. Sometimes when you encounter an affordable, quality brand its practices aren’t as sustainable, but Quince is devoted to using organic materials when possible and sourcing packaging that puts the environment first. For this jumpsuit, the linen is eco-friendly, and toxin-free. One shopper calls the jumpsuit a “great travel staple” while praising the “surprisingly thick but breathable” material. Another shopper said it's “playful yet sophisticated,” and a third reviewer wrote that they get “so many compliments” when wearing it. Add this versatile, classic travel staple to your wardrobe today, and keep scrolling to see the European Linen Square Neck Jumpsuit in four more wear-with-anything neutral colors below.. Quince To buy: quince.com, $60 Quince To buy: quince.com, $60 Quince To buy: quince.com, $60 Quince To buy: quince.com, $60 Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit See More T+L Shopping Deals I’ve Worn This Sling Bag Everywhere From Bolivia to Norway, and It’s Perfect for Summer Hikes 14 Wrinkle-free Travel Clothes That Pack Like a Dream for Summer Trips — All Under $45 at Amazon 10 Authentic Italian Goods You Can Buy at Amazon’s ‘Made in Italy’ Storefront, According to a Local in Bergamo