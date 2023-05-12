I Found My New Favorite Travel Uniform in This Comfortable and Stylish Linen Jumpsuit That’s Surprisingly Affordable

After seeing everyone from coworkers to online shoppers rave about a particular brand that’s affordable, comfortable, sustainable and stylish, I, of course, jumped at the chance to try it out. I’m talking about Quince, a super popular online retailer, which sent me my favorite travel staple: a jumpsuit.

I may not have been previously acquainted with Quince, but I'm certainly known to gush over rompers and jumpsuits, and the brand’s version, the European Linen Square Neck Jumpsuit, is no exception. What’s not to love? It’s cut to fit comfortably, easy to pack, a cinch to accessorize, and eliminates any indecision when it comes to planning an outfit.

I’m so impressed by the quality, but the first thing that strikes me about this ready-made ‘fit is the comfort and style with a hint of luxury. Let’s face it, some jumpsuits are simply amazing because they feel like cozy PJs, but the combination of high-quality linen material and an adjustable waist belt on this one creates a flattering shape without losing the breezy feel.

Quince

To buy: quince.com, $60

The breathable and lightweight linen feels easy to move in and I love the option to adjust the straps and belt (which you can also remove entirely). Of course, everything's better with pockets especially when the pockets are discreet yet deep enough to hold a phone. When the sun goes down, the jumpsuit pairs well with a variety of top layers like button down shirts, sweaters, blazers, and cardigans, and this versatility extends to shoe options as well, as the jumper looks great with sneakers, sandals, flats, or wedges.

Sometimes when you encounter an affordable, quality brand its practices aren’t as sustainable, but Quince is devoted to using organic materials when possible and sourcing packaging that puts the environment first. For this jumpsuit, the linen is eco-friendly, and toxin-free.

One shopper calls the jumpsuit a “great travel staple” while praising the “surprisingly thick but breathable” material. Another shopper said it's “playful yet sophisticated,” and a third reviewer wrote that they get “so many compliments” when wearing it.

Add this versatile, classic travel staple to your wardrobe today, and keep scrolling to see the European Linen Square Neck Jumpsuit in four more wear-with-anything neutral colors below..

