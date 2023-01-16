This Qatar Airways Sale Has Discounted Flights from the U.S. To Dubai, Cairo, and More

Qatar Airways has arguably the best business class seat in the world, and now travelers can book it for a discount.

The sale, which starts Monday and is valid through Jan. 22, has fares for travel around the world starting at less than $790 with long-haul business fares available for just about $3,500, Qatar Airways shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale is valid from all of Qatar’s 12 United States gateways for travel from Jan. 17 to March 31.

And as a bonus: there are no blackout dates.

Fly from San Francisco to Dubai in economy starting at just $788, or fly from Los Angeles to Cairo for just $876 in economy. New York City residents can fly from the Big Apple to Bangkok for just $965 in economy.

Travelers who want to splurge on one of the airline’s signature Qsuites can book a business class seat from Miami to Mumbai for just $3,592, or head on a safari adventure with business class tickets to Nairobi from Atlanta for just $3,789 and from Seattle for just $4,172.

Qatar, which is consistently rated as having the best business class in the world, is known for its Qsuites, which feature a door passengers can shut, dining on demand, and the ability to turn four seats into one large suite.

Qatar, which is also one of the safest and best airlines in the world, introduced new unbundled Economy Lite and Business Lite fare classes in 2021. In Economy Lite, passengers are allowed one checked bag and in Business Lite, passengers do not get complimentary access to the airline's business class lounge.

JetBlue also recently expanded its codeshare agreement with Qatar, making it easier for customers to fly to 11 new destinations in eight countries throughout Africa and Asia when purchasing a single JetBlue ticket.