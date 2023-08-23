Qatar Airways Just Added More Flights to the Middle East From This Major U.S. Hub

The airline will be adding three new nonstop flights from New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport to Doha’s Hamad International Airport.

By
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2023
Qatar Airways Airbus A380 aircraft
Photo:

Nicolas Economou/Getty Images

It’s now easier to visit Qatar from New York City.

Qatar Airways announced this week that it'll be adding three new nonstop flights from New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport to Doha’s Hamad International Airport by offering three flights daily. 

The flights, offered 3 times a day, have a staggered departure time from 8:20 PM, 10:15 PM, and 1:25 AM, according to the airline. The flight, which has a duration of 12 hours and 25 minutes, is operated on a Boeing 777-300ER.

The new flight schedule takes effect on Oct. 30 — just in time for the winter travel season. 

Taking a look into the new flights, Travel + Leisure spotted one-way Economy fares starting at $719, and one-way Business fares starting at $10,298. The Business Class cabin features "Qsuite" which is described as a "private sanctuary" and has a door for privacy. 

Qatar previously operated two daily flights from New York to Doha. While the addition of a single flight may not seem significant, it provides more opportunities for passengers in the United States to connect to Doha at different times due to the network of domestic airline partners Qatar has built in the US.

“We continue to offer seamless connectivity to our passengers from the U.S. market and beyond with the support of our strategic partners. Our unwavering commitment to our longstanding U.S. partners, American Airlines, JetBlue and Alaska Airlines is built on our mission to connect the world through our hub to our 160 destinations and more,” Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker said of the announcement.

Qatar Airways is known for its Stopover Program, which can provide discounted hotel rates for as low as $14 per night, plus access to special deals on tours and experiences.

In a recent financial filing, Qatar Airways shared they carried over 31 million passengers over the last year, which was 71% higher than the same time period previously. The surge was in part from Qatar hosting the World Cup in the fall of 2022.

