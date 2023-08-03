Qatar Airways' Latest Sale Has 30% Off Flights Around the World — When to Book

Qatar Airways is putting flights across the world on sale, offering 30 percent off travel to everywhere from Bangkok to Sydney.

The sale, which must be booked by Aug. 6, is valid on travel through March 31, 2024, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The 30 percent off promotion is valid on both Economy Class Classic fares as well as Business Class Classic fares.

“With over 160 global destinations, Qatar Airways continues to grow its network offering [unrivaled] connectivity, flexibility, and a premium experience to passengers,” Craig Thomas, the VP for sales Americas, told T+L. “Through our latest global promotion, passengers can enjoy timeless adventures across key hubs that will take your breath away including destinations such as Bangkok, Kilimanjaro, Seychelles and more.”

To take advantage of the sale, travelers must purchase their ticket at least three days before flying and stay in the destination for a minimum of three days. Several blackout dates also apply for outbound flights from the United States from Dec. 10 through Dec. 23, and for inbound flights to the U.S. from Dec. 27 through Jan. 21, 2024.

The sale is available for travel from all of Qatar’s U.S. gateways: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington D.C.

In addition to saving on flights, travelers who sign up to join the airline’s Privilege Club loyalty program can earn up to 3,000 bonus points for economy and up to 6,000 bonus points for business class during their first flight as a member. To score the bonus points, travelers should use the promo code “PCGSP” when they join, sign up by Aug. 5, and fly before June 30, 2024.

Qatar Airways, which is known for having one of the nicest business class seats, is also considered one of the safest and best carriers in the world. And in 2021, it got easier for passengers to treat themselves to the airline’s luxurious business class when Qatar introduced new unbundled Business Lite fares, which allowed passengers to book the seat but forgo complimentary access to Qatar’s business class lounge.