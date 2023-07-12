Qantas Just Announced a Sale on Flights From the U.S. to Several Cities in Australia — When to Book

Fly to Sydney, Melbourne, and more for a deal valid until July 16.

Alison Fox
Published on July 12, 2023
Australian airline Qantas is making it easier to get down under with a flight sale that has discounts on travel to both Australia and New Zealand.

The North American Red Tail sale, which is valid until 11:59 p.m. PT on July 16, is available for travel from the United States to several cities including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Auckland, and more in 2023 and 2024, Qantas shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale is available from Los Angeles, Dallas, San Francisco, and New York.

Fly from Los Angeles to Sydney starting at just $949 roundtrip, or fly from San Francisco to Sydney starting at just $1,049 roundtrip. Travelers can fly from New York to Sydney with a stopover in Auckland (a route the airline re-launched last month) starting at just $1,399 roundtrip.

Travelers can also fly from Los Angeles to both Melbourne and Brisbane starting at just $1,099 roundtrip, or fly to Perth starting at $1,499 roundtrip. Or fly from Dallas to Sydney starting at $1,399 roundtrip and to Melbourne starting at $1,499 roundtrip.

And flights from New York to Auckland start at just $1,199 roundtrip.

The sale comes as Qantas prepares to launch the longest flights in the world known as "Project Sunrise” with flights from Sydney to New York and London. The flights will be flown on an Airbus A350 aircraft and include six first class suites, 52 business class suites, 40 premium economy seats, and 140 economy seats.

The airline will also increase the frequency of flights from Los Angeles to Melbourne in late October from daily to nine per week, and increase the frequency of flights from New York to Sydney from three to four per week.

Earlier this year, Qantas was named the safest airline in the world, regaining its top spot after being temporarily downgraded to second-best last year.

