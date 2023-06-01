Qantas Is Relaunching Flights From Australia to New York This Month — What to Know

Australian airline Qantas is restarting flights to New York this month for the first time since 2020.

The airline will re-launch the New York route on June 14 from Sydney with a stopover in Auckland, New Zealand, according to Qantas. The flight will operate three times each week (and increase to four flights each week in October) on a new 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

Previously, Qantas flew the route to New York with a stopover in Los Angeles.

To celebrate the flight, Qantas will hand out special limited-edition New York-inspired Rebecca Vallance navy sleeper suits in business class complete with a logo that incorporates the flight numbers (QF3 and QF4) along with a New York heart design. These travelers will also receive a new Rebecca Vallance amenity kit with a matching eye mask.

Travelers not in business class can purchase the collectable pajamas and the amenity kit online for $69. And Qantas Frequent Flyers who purchase a set will be entered to win one of two Vallance-designed Art Deco-inspired couture gowns along with a personalized fitting session.

In addition, travelers heading to New York in a premium cabin will be treated to some Big Apple-inspired meals on board thanks to Chef Neil Perry, who serves as the creative director for food, beverage and service for Qantas. Menu options will include a classic reuben sandwich, a bagel with lox and cream cheese, a classic beef hot dog with sauerkraut and spicy brown mustard, and New York-style baked cheesecake with blueberry compote.

The decision to restart flights to New York comes months after Qantas revealed a first look at what the business and first class service will look like on the airline’s much-anticipated nonstop routes from Sydney to New York and London, otherwise known as "Project Sunrise.” Those routes, which are expected to launch in 2025, will be the longest flights in the world.

