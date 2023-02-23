Qantas's New First-class Cabins for Long-haul Flights Look Like Mini Living Rooms — See the Photos

The airline revealed what its first and business class cabins will look like on its long-haul flights from New York or London to Sydney in 2025.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 23, 2023
Exterior and open Qantas A350 airplane for Project Sunrise
Photo:

Courtesy of Qantas

With plans to launch the longest flight in the world, otherwise known as "Project Sunrise," Australian airline Qantas has revealed what it's business and first class service will look like on the long-haul journey.

Shared in a press release on Thursday, renderings show luxurious amenities including privacy doors, a fixed bed, and 18-inch screens ahead of its 2025 launch. The sneak peak comes years after Qantas first started testing the ultra-long routes in 2019 with 20-hour flights from Sydney to see how the human body could handle spending an entire day in the air. The flights,from Sydney to New York and London, will be flown on Airbus A350 aircraft that have been designed with ultra-long haul travel in mind.

Exterior and open Qantas A350 airplane for Project Sunrise

Courtesy of Qantas

“Qantas has been the leader in opening up new long-haul flights for most of our history, and we’re bringing everything we’ve learned, both technically and in terms of passenger comfort, to Project Sunrise flying,” Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said in a statement. “We think our A350 cabins have the most sophisticated and thoughtful design of any airline, combining cutting edge technology with sleep research to shape the look and feel for what is effectively a new era of travel. We’re building on the customer experience of our extremely popular non-stop flights from Perth to London as we keep working to make it easier to connect Australia with the rest of the world.”

The airline’s first class seats will feature a fixed bed, a separate recliner chair, a personal closet, a dining table for two, and a 32-inch ultra-high definition TV. The aircraft will include six first class suites in a 1-1-1 configuration.

A First Class seat pod on board the Qantas A350 airplane

Courtesy of Qantas
The Buisness Class seats on board the Qantas A350 airplane

Courtesy of Qantas

In business class, travelers will find a more than 6-foot-long lie-flat bed in calming tones of taupe and gray, a leather ottoman, an 18-inch touch screen TV, bluetooth connectivity so passengers can connect their devices to the entertainment system, wireless charging, and a sliding door for privacy. The aircraft will contain 52 business class suites in a 1-2-1 configuration.

Additionally, travelers will be able to access free Wi-Fi on board, which is being installed across the carrier’s A350 fleet.

The Project Sunrise flights will also include 40 premium economy seats and 140 economy seats, according to Qantas.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A JSX airplane on a tarmac
This Semi-private Jet Company Makes Luxury Air Travel As Affordable As Flying Economy
La Compagnie airplane
This All-business Class Airline Has 2-for-1 Deals on Flights to Europe for Valentine’s Day
Qantas Plane
Qantas Will Resume Flights From NYC to Sydney After 3-year Pause
First Class on Airplane
The Main Differences Between Business Class vs. First Class — and Tips for Booking Each
The Airbus A321XLR will have 20 Flagship SuiteÂ® seats when it is delivered in 2024.
American Airlines Just Announced New Business-class Flagship Suites — See the Photos
The A330NEO Virgin Airlines Airbus in flight
Virgin Atlantic Just Unveiled Its Airbus A330neo — With the Most Spacious Suite in the Airline's History
Air New Zealand
I Went on Air New Zealand’s First Flight From NY to Auckland — Here’s What It Was Like
An interior of an empty Qantas Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft at the Qantas Jetbase in Sydney, Australia.
This Airline Will Allow Passengers to Purchase the Empty Seat Next to Them for As Low As $20
La Compagnie airplane
This All Business Class Airline Just Put Flights to Europe on Sale — How to Book
emirates a380 business class photo
Inside the Airbus A380, the Biggest Passenger Plane in the World
Air New Zealand Boeing 777 in flight
Air New Zealand Is Launching One of the Longest Flights in the World
Delta A350 in flight over clouds
What to Know Before Flying Delta Air Lines, According to Passenger Reviews
A Singapore Airlines A380 First Class Suite bed and pajamas
Singapore Airlines' Most Luxurious Plane Just Debuted in the U.S. — and Its First-class Suites Are Like Hotel Rooms
Turkish Airlines plane landing
What to Know Before Booking a Turkish Airlines Flight, Per Customer Reviews
Exterior of a a320 JetBlue plane
JetBlue Reviews: What to Know Before You Fly
A photo of the business seats onboard the A330 with Air France.
Air France Unveils New Business Class Cabin, Complete With Lie-flat Seats and a Self-serve Bar