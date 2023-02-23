Qantas's New First-class Cabins for Long-haul Flights Look Like Mini Living Rooms — See the Photos

With plans to launch the longest flight in the world, otherwise known as "Project Sunrise," Australian airline Qantas has revealed what it's business and first class service will look like on the long-haul journey.

Shared in a press release on Thursday, renderings show luxurious amenities including privacy doors, a fixed bed, and 18-inch screens ahead of its 2025 launch. The sneak peak comes years after Qantas first started testing the ultra-long routes in 2019 with 20-hour flights from Sydney to see how the human body could handle spending an entire day in the air. The flights,from Sydney to New York and London, will be flown on Airbus A350 aircraft that have been designed with ultra-long haul travel in mind.

Courtesy of Qantas

“Qantas has been the leader in opening up new long-haul flights for most of our history, and we’re bringing everything we’ve learned, both technically and in terms of passenger comfort, to Project Sunrise flying,” Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said in a statement. “We think our A350 cabins have the most sophisticated and thoughtful design of any airline, combining cutting edge technology with sleep research to shape the look and feel for what is effectively a new era of travel. We’re building on the customer experience of our extremely popular non-stop flights from Perth to London as we keep working to make it easier to connect Australia with the rest of the world.”

The airline’s first class seats will feature a fixed bed, a separate recliner chair, a personal closet, a dining table for two, and a 32-inch ultra-high definition TV. The aircraft will include six first class suites in a 1-1-1 configuration.

Courtesy of Qantas

Courtesy of Qantas

In business class, travelers will find a more than 6-foot-long lie-flat bed in calming tones of taupe and gray, a leather ottoman, an 18-inch touch screen TV, bluetooth connectivity so passengers can connect their devices to the entertainment system, wireless charging, and a sliding door for privacy. The aircraft will contain 52 business class suites in a 1-2-1 configuration.

Additionally, travelers will be able to access free Wi-Fi on board, which is being installed across the carrier’s A350 fleet.

The Project Sunrise flights will also include 40 premium economy seats and 140 economy seats, according to Qantas.