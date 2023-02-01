The Bone Conduction Headphones Shoppers Call ‘Perfect for Traveling’ Are 59% Off at Amazon Right Now

By now, I think we can all agree that listening to music while exercising makes the experience way better, whether you’re working out in a new destination or in your own neck of the woods. The only problem? Although music effectively blocks out the sounds of your heavy breathing and a great playlist can even mask the pain of your workout, the noise can also put you at risk of missing important cues that can help keep you safe while you’re out and about.

If you’re not willing to part with your music while you work out or enjoy a solo walk around your travel destination (and we don’t blame you) but still want to make safety a priority, the Purerina Bone Conduction Headphones are here to change the game — so don’t miss grabbing a pair while they’re 59 percent off at Amazon.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $33 (originally $80)

With a unique open-ear design and bone conduction technology that delivers audio into your ear via the cheekbone, these lightweight, highly efficient headphones are an essential for staying alert while listening to music in public, whether you’re traveling or in your own hometown. The bluetooth connection means you don’t have to struggle with wires connecting to your phone while you work out, and they deliver high sound quality so you don’t have to sacrifice the full music listening experience.

These headphones are built with silicone pads on either side so they actually stay put during strenuous exercise, and the titanium memory metal frame keeps a sturdy form even after extended use. Not to mention these headphones are resistant to dust, sweat, and moisture so you don’t have to worry about getting caught in the rain during an outdoor jaunt. And if you’re concerned about the battery life, these headphones contain six hours of continuous play time. When they do lose a charge, they’re compatible with a Type-C charging port for easy connection.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $33 (originally $80)

Shoppers swear by these headphones for prioritizing sound quality and safety while they’re out and about. One customer revealed that they will “never go back to other types of headphones,” explaining, “These stay on while running, and it’s a safe way to listen to music while running since you can still hear your surroundings.” Another shopper noted that they’ve “never liked [that] other earbuds and headphones block out almost all the sound around you,” adding that with these headphones, “I’m not constantly adjusting them and when I go for a walk, I am still able to feel aware of things going on around me.”

Shoppers also raved about the battery life on the Purerina Bone Conduction Headphones, particularly in the case of travel, with one person writing, “It’s even got a great long-lasting battery, which is even better for exercise and travel,” adding, “I would definitely buy these again.” Another customer called them “perfect for traveling,” noting that they “liked how you can hear the music and everybody around you.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $33 (originally $80)

Combining high sound quality and increased safety while out running or enjoying the views of your vacation, the Purerina Bone Conduction Headphones are changing the way you approach listening to music. With a long-lasting battery and crisp, clear audio, these durable headphones are built to last. Whatever activities you have planned this winter, grab a pair of these Bluetooth headphones while they’re 59 percent off, so you can put your safety first for just $33.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $33.

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

