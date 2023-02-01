The Bone Conduction Headphones Shoppers Call ‘Perfect for Traveling’ Are 59% Off at Amazon Right Now

Snag a pair of these customer-loved wireless headphones for just $33.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 1, 2023 07:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Purerina Bone Conduction Open Ear Bluetooth Headphones
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Michelle Barnes

By now, I think we can all agree that listening to music while exercising makes the experience way better, whether you’re working out in a new destination or in your own neck of the woods. The only problem? Although music effectively blocks out the sounds of your heavy breathing and a great playlist can even mask the pain of your workout, the noise can also put you at risk of missing important cues that can help keep you safe while you’re out and about.

If you’re not willing to part with your music while you work out or enjoy a solo walk around your travel destination (and we don’t blame you) but still want to make safety a priority, the Purerina Bone Conduction Headphones are here to change the game — so don’t miss grabbing a pair while they’re 59 percent off at Amazon. 

Purerina Bone Conduction Open Ear Bluetooth Headphones

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $33 (originally $80)

With a unique open-ear design and bone conduction technology that delivers audio into your ear via the cheekbone, these lightweight, highly efficient headphones are an essential for staying alert while listening to music in public, whether you’re traveling or in your own hometown. The bluetooth connection means you don’t have to struggle with wires connecting to your phone while you work out, and they deliver high sound quality so you don’t have to sacrifice the full music listening experience.

These headphones are built with silicone pads on either side so they actually stay put during strenuous exercise, and the titanium memory metal frame keeps a sturdy form even after extended use. Not to mention these headphones are resistant to dust, sweat, and moisture so you don’t have to worry about getting caught in the rain during an outdoor jaunt. And if you’re concerned about the battery life, these headphones contain six hours of continuous play time. When they do lose a charge, they’re compatible with a Type-C charging port for easy connection.

Purerina Bone Conduction Open Ear Bluetooth Headphones

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $33 (originally $80)

Shoppers swear by these headphones for prioritizing sound quality and safety while they’re out and about. One customer revealed that they will “never go back to other types of headphones,” explaining, “These stay on while running, and it’s a safe way to listen to music while running since you can still hear your surroundings.” Another shopper noted that they’ve “never liked [that] other earbuds and headphones block out almost all the sound around you,” adding that with these headphones, “I’m not constantly adjusting them and when I go for a walk, I am still able to feel aware of things going on around me.”

Shoppers also raved about the battery life on the Purerina Bone Conduction Headphones, particularly in the case of travel, with one person writing, “It’s even got a great long-lasting battery, which is even better for exercise and travel,” adding, “I would definitely buy these again.” Another customer called them “perfect for traveling,” noting that they “liked how you can hear the music and everybody around you.”

Purerina Bone Conduction Open Ear Bluetooth Headphones

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $33 (originally $80)

Combining high sound quality and increased safety while out running or enjoying the views of your vacation, the Purerina Bone Conduction Headphones are changing the way you approach listening to music. With a long-lasting battery and crisp, clear audio, these durable headphones are built to last. Whatever activities you have planned this winter, grab a pair of these Bluetooth headphones while they’re 59 percent off, so you can put your safety first for just $33.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $33. 

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
ZIUTY Wireless Earbuds
Even Apple AirPods Pro Fans Are Picking Up a Pair of These Sleek $22 Headphones From Amazon
2 of the top noise-canceling headphones
The 9 Best Noise-canceling Headphones of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Apple AirPods Pro 2022 Review -- Anna Popp
I’ll Never Travel Without the New AirPods Pro Earbuds After Using Them on a Long-haul Flight — Here's Why
headphones
The 12 Most Comfortable Headphones for Traveling in 2023
JBL Clip 4 - Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker
Shoppers Have Dubbed This Waterproof Speaker ‘Perfect for Traveling’ — and It’s on Sale for $50
Sleep Headphones Wireless
Travelers Are Ditching Their Earbuds for These Genius Sleep Headphones From Amazon
Digital Nomad Must Haves
How to Create the Ideal Coffee Shop Workspace Setup, According to a Digital Nomad
Bose Audio Sunglasses Amazon
These Genius New Sunglasses by Bose Play Music While You Wear Them
amazon best noise-cancelling headphones
These Noise-cancelling Headphones Are the Secret to Enjoying Your Next Flight — and They Cost Just $60
50-best-gifts-for-digital-nomads-in-2022-tout
The 50 Best Gifts for Digital Nomads in 2023
headphones
I Tried Microsoft's Newest Surface Headphones and They're a WFH Must-have
Apple Homepod Review
Apple’s New HomePod Speaker Is Finally Out — and Our Tech Expert Says It’s the Best He’s Ever Heard
wireless earbuds
5 Best Wireless Earbuds on Amazon for Convenient, Cord-free Listening
Amazon Convertible Backpack tout
Shoppers Love This Convertible Backpack With ‘Lots of Space’ for Travel — and It’s Only $31
Beats Headphones Sale Target Tout
These Beats Headphones Have Better Sound Than My AirPods — and They’re $100 Off Right Now
Target Portable Travel Speakers tout
These ‘Small but Powerful’ Portable Speakers Are Waterproof, Lightweight, and All Under $50 at Target