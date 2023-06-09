This Best-selling Travel Air Purifier Gives Shoppers 'Peace of Mind' on the Go — and It's 20% Off

Following the recent air quality crisis on the United States’ East Coast from the Canadian wildfires, people have been urged to limit their exposure to the hazardous smoke by staying indoors. But, if you’re forced to brave the outdoors, whether it be for work, school, travel, or an urgent matter, experts suggest filtering out the harmful particles by wearing an N95 or KN95 face mask or using an air purifier.

If you’re looking for an air purifier that will be delivered quickly and is compact to take with you on your travels, opt for the Pure Enrichment PureZone Portable Air Purifier. Currently on sale for 20 percent off at Amazon, the best-selling model uses a two-stage HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filtration system, which according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), can eliminate up to 99.97 percent of airborne particles, such as germs, harmful gasses, dust, dander, pet hair, pollen, mold spores, and smoke from wildfires and tobacco.

The Pure Enrichment PureZone Portable Air Purifier's compact 8.5-inch by 3.3-inch by 2.7-inch frame and lightweight, cordless construction makes it a breeze to travel with. It comes with a removable handle for easy carrying, and runs on a rechargeable USB battery that offers up to 12 hours of uninterrupted air purification.

According to the brand, it has a range of about 54 square feet (purifying 9 cubic feet per minute), making it ideal for small spaces. Plus, you can choose between three fan speeds, and if combating airborne pollutants isn't your top concern anymore, it doubles as a personal cooling fan — which will come in handy this summer. And, when it's time to change the filter, all you have to do is simply twist the base to swap it out.

The Pure Enrichment PureZone Portable Air Purifier has earned more than 6,600 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, many of whom have recruited its help in the wake of various wildfires. One reviewer wrote, "Last time we traveled into Central Oregon, we experienced respiratory issues from staying in smoky areas too long, from drifting wildfire smoke. The design worked well in our small Camry station wagon and at times we plugged it into our car charger… It gave me some peace of mind anyway, when smoke was a little heavier than normal with our family of five in the car."

Chiming in, a second customer shared, "I recently moved to Denver, so between the wildfires and the city smog this summer, my body was in a bit of shock from the air quality. When I turned on the purifier though, there was a noticeable difference; the air just felt so clean. It was like having a cold glass of water on a hot day." Another shopper mentioned, "I like that it is perfect for car travel especially during our California wildfires. We have been unable to take our daily walks due to bad air quality and had to wear masks while driving. This unit is a great relief from that."

And, a final reviewer noted that "I bought this to use in my car as smoke in California from wildfires seems to set off my asthma pretty often… I have not had any short[ness] of breath occurrences while driving since I bought this. I always run on the highest setting." They concluded their review, adding, "I definitely think it was a worthwhile purchase."

Travel safely this summer with the Pure Enrichment PureZone Portable Air Purifier. Make sure to grab the best-selling travel-sized air purifier while it's 20 percent off at Amazon.

