Shoppers Say These Are the ‘Most Comfortable Golf Shoes’ They’ve ‘Ever Worn’ — and They’re on Sale at Amazon

Amateur and professional golfers can agree that the Fourth of July weekend is the perfect time to engage in a relaxing game of golf. But whether you’re new to the sport or are simply looking to level-up your gear, the upcoming holiday weekend is actually a great opportunity to do so because Amazon is practically overflowing with unbeatable deals on the best gear around.

If you’re traveling to a tournament to celebrate the holiday or simply plan to play a leisurely game at your hotel over the long weekend, you can pack lighter than ever with the Puma Grip Fusion Sport Golf Shoes, which are now on sale at Amazon for an impressive 47 percent off. Spoiler: shoppers have even called them their “favorite golf shoes to date.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $53 (originally $100)

A good pair of golf shoes is the very base of your game, and this spikeless option from Puma will play a multi-functional role in your wardrobe — especially if you’re traveling for the long weekend. Made of a cotton and polyester blend, these breathable shoes feature a comfortable fusion foam insole and durable rubber sole for the best traction as you walk across the green. A breathable mesh upper will keep your feet cool (even if temperatures soar during the Fourth of July), and these shoes also provide the support you need to feel fresh even after finishing 18 holes.

The lightweight design of these golf shoes is especially well-suited for traveling as they can pack easily into your suitcase. And because they’re not made with the classic sole of a golf shoe, they can also be worn as a comfortable sneaker throughout any other activities you may have planned throughout the day. Not to mention directional lugs at the sole of the shoe offer increased grip on the green so you can get the most powerful swing without losing your footing.

Even avid golfers have given these shoes their stamp of approval, with one customer noting that they have officially found their new “favorite golf shoe” — even amongst the “six pairs” they have to choose from. Meanwhile, another golfer who has been playing for “almost 50 years” noted that these are the “most comfortable golf shoes” they have “ever worn.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $60 (originally $100)

If you’re heading off on a golf trip and don’t have time to break in your new shoes, don’t fret. One shopper can set your mind at ease, revealing that there was “no break-in required” with these shoes, adding that they’re “lightweight, grip well, and the mesh tops provide excellent ventilation.” They even went as far as to assert that they offer “pretty much everything you want in a golf shoe.” Another customer also admitted that they like these shoes so much that they wear them as their “everyday/all-the-time” shoes, while marveling about how easily you can “slip them on and off.”

The Fourth of July long weekend is the perfect chance to enjoy some time out on the golf course, and Amazon is making it easier than ever to level up your gear by offering unbeatable deals to usher in the festivities. Right now, the Puma Grip Fusion Sport Golf Shoe is on sale for as little as $53 so you can hit the green in style.

And if you’re looking to pick up any other new golf staples, keep scrolling to find more must-have pieces that are also on sale at Amazon for the holiday weekend.

More Golf Gear on Sale at Amazon

Under Armour Tech Golf Polo

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $45)

Puma Golf Gloves

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $9 (originally $12)

Adidas Men’s Superlite Relaxed Fit Performance Hat

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $26)

Baleaf Golf Skort

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $35 (originally $40)

Izzo Ultra-lite Bag

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $97 (originally $130)

Wilson Complete Golf Club Package Set

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $350 (originally $370)

Vixyn Golf Accessories Gift Set

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $22 (originally $24)

At the time of publishing, the price started at $53.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

