Nurses and T+L Editors Swear by These Comfy White Sneakers for Standing All Day — and They're Still Under $50

Hurry, this post-Prime Day deal won't last much longer.

By Emily Belfiore
Published on July 13, 2023 05:00AM EDT

Amazon Post Prime Day Comfy Shoe Deals Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

If you've been on the hunt for the perfect pair of white leather sneakers with no prevail, we have amazing news for you. We spotted the Puma Carina Sneakers on sale at Amazon, and they're still sporting a pretty big discount from Prime Day. Even though the two-day sale ended yesterday, you can still get the comfy shoes for well under $50 — it's like Prime Day never ended. 

There's no telling how much longer the best-selling sneakers will be marked down up to 30 percent off, so we recommend adding them to your cart ASAP before they go back up to their $70 price tag. The discount varies depending on the size and color you choose, but we're seeing the biggest savings on the Puma Carina Sneakers in white, which one T+L editor declared the best travel shoes for their versatile look and comfortable construction. 

Amazon Prime Day PUMA Carina Sneaker

Amazon

What makes the Puma Carina Sneakers so comfy is their EVA foam footbeds that are designed to provide a responsive bounce, translating to a boosted (and supported) pep in your step. They also minimize shock absorption so you can take in the sights and skip taking a taxi without worrying about sore and tired feet. 

What's more, their leather uppers ensure that your feet are stabilized and secure, but they still offer the right amount of flexibility that they don't feel too rigid — especially after long periods of time. The Puma Carina Sneakers also feature soles with a slight platform for extra stability, and they're made with durable, anti-slip rubber for extra grip and traction on a variety of surfaces. 

With such thoughtful features at play, it's not hard to see why the Puma Carina Sneakers have reached best-seller status, or why they have racked nearly 17,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. One reviewer wrote, "They're comfortable and great if you need to stand for a while. I needed white leather shoes for my nursing classes." Similarly, another shopper commented, "I Had to get these for my nursing pinning ceremony. I was never a fan of white sneakers but these are super cute and well made. I definitely can see myself wearing them to sporty events with sundresses, etc."

According to an avid traveler, "I bought them and didn't even try them on until the day of my trip. I was so happy with them. I wore them through two airports and then all during a five-day trip — not one blister nor any pain. My feet were happy and so was I." Chiming in, another customer said, "I absolutely love these shoes. For a casual look I can wear them with dresses, shorts, skirts and pants, so when I travel I don’t have to pack a lot of different shoes. I especially like them if there is going to be a lot of walking around sightseeing." 

Say goodbye to tired feet thanks to the Puma Carina Sneakers. Don't miss this chance to grab a pair while they're still on sale from Amazon Prime Day, and keep scrolling to check out the other comfy sneakers that are still rocking some impressive discounts. 

More Comfy Sneakers at Amazon: 

Hash Bubbie Canvas Sneakers

Amazon hash bubbie Low top Canvas Sneaker

Amazon

Vipsuper Slip-On Walking Sneakers

Amazon VIPSUPER Tennis Shoes

Amazon

Keds Center Leather Sneakers

Amazon Keds Center Leather Sneaker

Amazon

Reebok Classic Leather Sneakers

Amazon Reebok Classic Leather Sneaker

Amazon

