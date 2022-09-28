These Comfy Shoes Kept My Feet Pain-free for 14 Hours of Walking — and They’re Just $35 Right Now

We’re still basking in the news that Amazon is having a second Prime Day event this year. And, while we have to wait until Tuesday, October 11 (mark your calendars!) for the sale to roll around, Amazon has already begun treating shoppers to deals in the weeks leading up to the two-day shopping event. Among the hundreds of markdowns, we spotted the Puma Carina Sneakers, which just happen to be this travel writer’s go-to walking sneakers.

Right now, you can get the all-white version of the best-selling sneakers starting at $35. Sizes range from 5.5 to 11, and they also come in a variety of color combinations that are each on sale at different price points. There’s no telling how long these sneakers will be on sale, so I recommend adding them to your cart as soon as possible, especially if your travel footwear collection is in need of a versatile pair of sneakers.

To buy: amazon.com, from $35 (originally $60)

Racking up more than 12,100 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, the Puma Carina Sneakers are a favorite for their comfortable constructions, which embody California vibes and boast skate-inspired silhouettes that feel both retro and trendy. The sneakers are equipped with a SoftFoam+ sockliners to add cushioning to your toes, heels, and arches as you walk, ensuring that your natural stride is supported. This responsive material also minimizes impact to your feet to minimize fatigue and joint pain.

Durable leather uppers and rubber outsoles give the sneakers their sleek look, while also boosting their resistance against wear and tear from daily walking and traveling. The Puma Carina Sneakers also have slightly elevated platforms to boost their comfort. Thanks to their versatile designs, the Carina shoes can be easily paired with anything in your closet. For casual outings, wear them with jeans, shorts, leggings, and pants. And, if the occasion calls for something a bit fancier, they add street-style-esque flair when partnering with dresses, skirts, and jumpsuits.

As previously mentioned, the Puma Carina Sneakers are the comfy shoes I reach for when I know I have a long day of walking ahead of me. They’ve kept my feet comfortable during my commutes to work in New York City, 14-plus-hour days in Disneyland, nights out dancing in Los Angeles, sightseeing tours in Europe, and so much more.

Apart from their undeniable comfort, I love that the sneakers are breathable, lightweight, easy to pack, and truly go with everything in my closet. They’re also built to last, which can’t be said about similar sneakers at this price point. I’ve had my current pair for more than three years and they’re still going strong. What’s more, they’re easy to keep clean, even if you’re like me and sport the white pair everywhere you go. I’ve also gotten so many compliments on them and have convinced several friends to buy a pair.

To buy: amazon.com, $45 (originally $65)

Amazon reviewers also agree that they’re among the best walking sneakers, especially when traveling. One shopper wrote, “These are very comfortable. I wore them while traveling and I didn't have a tired back or feet.” Another traveler said that they “absolutely love” these shoes because “I can wear them with dresses, shorts, skirts, and pants, so when I travel I don’t have to pack a lot of different shoes.” A third customer quipped that the Puma Carina Sneakers “feel like a slice of heaven,” while a fourth buyer added, “They did not rub on my heel whatsoever and the cushion is perfect.”

Several customers also highlighted that the Puma Carina Sneakers are “absolutely perfect” for daily wear, especially if you’re on your feet for long periods of time. “These sneakers were made for walking,” a final shopper was happy to report after wearing the shoes on vacation in New Orleans. “I felt like I was walking on a cloud all day.”

So, what are you waiting for? Snap up my favorite Puma Carina Sneakers while they’re on sale for as little as $35 at Amazon. And remember, there’s still time to sign up for a Prime membership ahead of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. Start your free 30-day trial now so you can get access to exclusive deals when the two-day sale rolls around.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $35.

