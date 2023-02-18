This Spacious Madewell Crossbody Is the ‘Perfect Travel Bag’ — and It’s 60% Off Right Now

It has plenty of room for your essentials and is made with soft, buttery leather.

Published on February 18, 2023

Most people can agree that a high-quality, stylish purse is an essential accessory for everyday wear, whether you’re traveling or simply running errands. However, when traveling does come into play, it becomes especially important that your bag of choice offers ample space to safely hold all of your items while being versatile enough to be the only bag you need to pack.

If you’ve been considering swapping out your old purse for a newer option, now is the time to take the leap because the Madewell Puff Crossbody Bag is currently on sale for more than 60 percent off in select colors, bringing the price as low as $40. Shoppers swear that it boasts a spacious interior and timeless design that will effortlessly elevate your entire travel wardrobe.

madewell-puff-crossbody-bag-violet

To buy: madewell.com, $40 (originally $110)

This sleek, pillow-like bag is made with a luxurious leather that features a versatile and adjustable crossbody strap and zipper enclosure. Clip-on carabiner hardware means this purse can easily be transformed into a clutch should the need arise, and the strap offers a 21.75 inch crossbody drop.

The interior pocket is spacious enough to hold all of your essentials without overflowing, and because the purse naturally holds a pillowy shape, it doesn’t look bulky when it’s stuffed to the brim, making it perfect for packing a lot in while traveling. This stunning bag comes in four chic colors, but right now only the Scarlet and Warm Violet shades are on sale for $40.

Shoppers have awarded this crossbody bag an impressive four out of five stars at Madewell, raving about the durability and spaciousness of the design. One shopper revealed that they “truly don’t have another bag like this in my collection,” adding that the “puff style is so cute without being bulky, and if you own any other crossbody-style bags from Madewell, the interior space is pretty comparable.”

madewell-puff-crossbody-bag-scarlet

To buy: madewell.com, $40 (originally $110)

Another shopper went as far as to call it the “perfect travel bag,” noting that it “holds essentials” and “looks adorable.” They even “used it on a trip to Canada, and it was great for touring around in the snow.” One customer noted that the “leather is lovely, and it’s a good size for your essentials,” adding, “It’s a bag that can be worn with many outfits.” 

While traveling, it’s important to make the most of the space you have and only pack items that can be worn in multiple ways. Thankfully, this crossbody bag fits the bill. In fact, another shopper revealed that they liked the bag so much they “ended up buying it in three colors.”

Made with high-quality leather and built to last, this spacious, effortlessly cool crossbody bag is the perfect companion for busy travel days, so you can hold all of your essentials while on the go. Currently marked down by 63 percent, this is your sign to grab Madewell’s Puff Crossbody Bag while it’s still in stock. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $40. 

