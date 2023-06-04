These Ultra-flattering Wide-leg Pants Are ‘Perfect’ for Travel — and They’re Only $30 at Amazon

If there’s one thing I’m adamant about while traveling, it’s that I will never wear jeans on a flight. That being said, it can be nice to feel put together when you’re in the airport, especially if you have somewhere to be immediately after deplaning. For this, a loose, flowy pair of pants is the best of both worlds between comfort and style, and as always, Amazon has delivered with its selection.

From the airport to the city streets, and even a night out on the town, the effortless Promover Wide Leg Pants are currently on sale at Amazon for just $30 with a special on-site coupon. Not only are they breathable and sleek, but these pants are also easily styled a number of ways so you can optimize your travel wardrobe without ever needing to check a bag.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $30 with on-site coupon (originally $33)

These timeless, flowy yoga pants do double duty in your suitcase as they can be dressed up or down depending on what you have planned for the day. The stretchy spandex and polyester blend ensures you can move freely without feeling restricted by your clothes, and the elastic waistband sits at mid-torso for a uniquely flattering effect.

The wide-leg design of these pants also looks great on a range of body types; plus, the pants come in sizes from S to 3XL, with 28-inch, 30-inch, and 32-inch inseam options. Not to mention this classic style is available in 21 neutral colors to match nearly anything you may plan to pack for your upcoming adventures. And yes, they even have pockets.

If you’re looking for shopper-approved travel pants, look no further than this stretchy pair from Promover that’s widely touted by customers as “perfect for every day, working out, travel, and especially long car trips.” In fact, the same shopper noted that they even “look good enough to wear out to dinner,” and are “extremely soft and held up very well in a delicate wash.” Another customer spoke to the versatility of the pants, explaining that they bought them “for an upcoming trip” and “plan to wear them on the plane and on some of our excursions,” while adding that they “can be dressed up or down.”

And if you’re the type of shopper that finds one item they like and opts to buy it in every color, you’re not alone. One likeminded customer admitted that they “have three pairs'' of these pants already, sharing that they “use them for everything.” They even revealed that these pants are not going to fall apart after regular wear, noting that they have “not frayed or pilled,” even when stretched over the cast on their broken leg. This shopper even plans to “rebuy in more colors,” speaking to the lasting quality of the material.

There’s no denying that comfort is key when you’re traveling, but if you’re able to find closet staples that can be styled for any activity your trip may throw your way, you’ll be able to make the most of the space you have in your suitcase while jet-setting with flare. The Promover Wide Leg Pants are stretchy and relaxed enough to be worn during your long travel days, but with a flattering silhouette and high-quality material, at $30 they’re also the perfect pants to carry you through your vacation while looking your best.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $30.

