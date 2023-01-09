The 10 Best Products to Make a Hotel Stay More Comfortable in 2023

Whether you’re traveling for work or enjoying a weekend getaway , these 10 essentials are all game-changers for a more comfortable hotel stay.

Turn your hotel room into a mini spa with a travel-sized essential oil diffuser kit and use this luxurious ice face roller to give yourself a facial before bed. Then, when it’s time to sleep, you can change into a set of silky pajamas paired with a soft eyemask to get the best night of rest away from home. We also added picks for a portable memory foam pillow, an herbal pillow spray, and a compact humidifier to help you unwind even more.

Most hotels provide the essentials like fluffy towels, mini toiletries, and, if you’re lucky, even a robe to lounge around in. However, if you’re looking to elevate your stay a little further, there are a variety of easy-to-pack items you can bring from home for additional relaxation.

Best Mini Humidifier GENIANI Portable Small Cool Mist Humidifiers 250ML 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Love It: The design is lightweight and compact, making it ideal for packing in a suitcase. What to Consider: It only fully covers spaces up to 65 square feet. If you get congested while flying, a portable humidifier is a must-have for the nightstand in your hotel room. This compact humidifier is about the size of a water bottle, making it easier to bring in a carry-on or car cup holder, plus it holds 250 milliliters of water so you can have up to 8 hours of moisturized air flow for a full night of rest. The mini humidifier has a no-frills design with one button to turn the device on and off, and it has an automatic shut-off for extra peace of mind when you’re on the go. Price at time of publish: $30

Best Travel Diffuser Campo Relax Travel Diffuser Kit Saks Fifth Avenue View On Campobeauty.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue Why We Love It: The kit comes with a compact diffuser, a travel bag, and a TSA-approved bottle of essential oils. What to Consider: The included essential oil fragrance is an herbal blend. For bringing aromatherapy into your hotel room, pack this travel diffuser kit from Campo. It comes with a lightweight diffuser, a small bottle of essential oil, and a pouch for extra protection and organization while traveling. While the diffuser comes with a TSA-approved bottle of a lavender, orange, and rosemary blend, you can certainly pack other pure essential oils like peppermint or lemongrass as desired. Price at time of publish: $79 The 15 Best Carry-on Luggage of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Pillow Spray Pacifica Lavender Moon Body and Pillow Mist Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: The lavender-rose blend is vegan and cruelty-free. What to Consider: The bottle is 4 ounces which is over the 3-ounce TSA-approved size. This two-in-one spray is another form of aromatherapy that could be easier to transport than a mini diffuser. It is designed to be used on a pillow or your body, offering a light lavender-rose mist to promote relaxation and calmness. We also love that the beauty brand Pacifica is plant-based and is cruelty-free. The only drawback is that the bottle is over the typical 3-ounce, TSA-approved size for liquids in a carry-on, but you wouldn’t have any problems packing it in a checked bag. Price at time of publish: $10

Best Sleep Mask Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Eyemask Brooklinen View On Brooklinen Why We Love It: The eye mask is made with luxurious mulberry silk. What to Consider: The mask isn’t adjustable in size so it may not fit perfectly. For light sensitivities, Brooklinen makes a luxurious silk eye mask that will help block out any pesky rays from streaming in during a hotel stay. Although the brand is known for its sheet sets, this sleep accessory is made with premium mulberry silk that is both breathable on the skin and gentle on hair. There are 10 colors and patterns to choose from and, while the masks come in one size, the band is made of a stretchy silk-lined elastic so it won’t likely feel too tight on the head. Price at time of publish: $29

Best Loungewear Lunya Washable Silk Set Lunya View On Lunya.co Why We Love It: The mulberry silk set is machine-washable and thermoregulating. What to Consider: Consider sizing up for a looser fit. This set of mulberry silk pajamas is the best way to elevate your comfort when you’re traveling. The lightweight top and shorts can easily be packed in a carry-on or weekender bag, as they won’t take up as much space as a thicker set of cotton or polyester loungewear would. We love that the pajamas can be machine-washed with cold water, and that Lunya uses sustainable fabric sourcing and manufacturing to ensure working conditions are safe and the garments remain free of harsh chemicals from start to finish. Price at time of publish: $188 The 20 Best Slippers for Men and Women of 2023

Best Slippers Sanuk Cozy Mat Low Slippers Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: The slippers have a thick rubber sole so they can be worn inside and outside if needed. What to Consider: They’re a little big to travel with and may take up the same amount of space as a traditional shoe. Packing your favorite pair of slippers is a great way to add extra comfort to your stay. These Sanuk Cozy Mat Low slippers are ideal for lounging around a hotel room (thanks to the fuzzy interior lining) and, when you need to grab ice, the thick rubber sole means they can be worn outside, too. Price at time of publish: $85

Best Travel-sized White Noise Machine SNOOZ Go Travel White Noise Sound Machine 4.2 View On Amazon Why We Love It: The white noise machine has six noise settings and it can also be used as a speaker with Bluetooth connection, or as a nightlight. What to Consider: It uses a USB-C charging port. This travel-sized white noise machine is ideal for drowning out common sounds you might hear in a hotel like people in the hallway, the elevator ding, or busy streets below. The Snooz Go Travel White Noise Machine has six different noise settings, including white and pink noise, and several sounds mimicking the noise of a fan. Plus, the device doubles as a Bluetooth speaker and nightlight so there’s a variety of convenient ways to use it while away from home. Price at time of publish: $60 The 12 Best Travel-friendly Makeup Products of 2023

Best Earplugs Loop Quiet Earplugs 4.9 Loop Earplugs View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Loopearplugs.com Why We Love It: The earplugs are reusable and come with a handy travel case. What to Consider: The pair comes with four sizes of rubber ear tips but it can be tricky to swap them out. Sometimes white noise isn’t enough to block out sounds when you’re staying in a hotel room, so having a pair of handy earplugs can help if you have noise sensitivities. These Loop Quiet Ear Plugs are washable and reusable, and come with a convenient travel case for easy stashing. They come with four sizes of rubber ear tips (from extra-small to large) so you can get the most comfortable fit. Plus, the loop makes it easier to insert and remove the plugs without having to dig into your ear to pull them out. Price at time of publish: $18

Best Ice Roller Vanity Planet Revive Professional Facial Ice Roller 4.7 Courtesy of Walmart View On Vanityplanet.com Why We Love It: The ice roller can stay cold for up to two hours. What to Consider: You’ll ideally need a freezer for the ice roller to get really cold. Give yourself a mini facial from the comfort of your hotel room with Vanity Planet’s Revive Ice Face Roller. Cold therapy using an ice roller can help reduce puffy eyes, pores, and wrinkles, as well as soothe skin that might be irritated by a sunburn or redness. The head of this travel-sized roller is made out of stainless steel and can hold coldness for up to two hours after sitting in a refrigerator or freezer. Price at time of publish: $19