This 34-day Private Jet Tour Takes You to Distilleries Around the World — and Might Be the Most Luxurious Bar Crawl Ever

Around the world in 80 drinks.

By
Christina Liao
Christina Liao
Christina Liao has been writing about luxury travel, food, and drinks for nearly a decade.
Published on March 2, 2023
This just might be the most luxurious bar crawl to ever exist.

Leave it to TCS World Travel to put together yet another extraordinary itinerary. Regarded for its signature around-the-world journeys, the tour operator and private jet expedition company has now curated an experience for travelers interested in visiting some of the best distilleries in North America, South America, and Europe.

 The 34-day trip kicks off in New York City and moves on to nearly a dozen destinations. The itinerary covers an extensive array of spirits and combines renowned names alongside small producers. Majority of the journey will take place west of the Atlantic, which includes an exploration of bourbon in Louisville, Kentucky, with a stop at Maker’s Mark; a mezcal immersion in Oaxaca, Mexico; Pisco tastings in Peru with a visit to La Caravedo, one of the oldest continuously operating distilleries in the Americas; and a jaunt to Martinique for a lesson in rhum agricole.

After crossing the pond you’ll make a pitstop in Portugal's Azores for a couple nights to relax and learn about Portugese wines before moving on to Scotland where Scotch whisky tastings abound. For whiskey enthusiasts, this portion of the trip is a real treat. Private tours will take place with stalwarts such as The Macallan, Glenfarclas, and Glenmorangie in addition to younger distilleries like Ardnahoe , where you’ll have the chance to sample a yet-to-be-released expression straight from the cask. From there, you’ll start to wind down in Poland with vodka before concluding in London with a dive into the city’s gin history.

But the itinerary isn’t just about alcohol. The trip is rounded out with cultural activities, highly sought-after restaurant reservations, and luxurious accommodations that will appeal to even the most discerning travelers. Wander around Lima with a local guide, dine at the lauded Eleven Madison Park in New York City, and stay in a sumptuous suite at the iconic Claridge’s in London. The distilleries may be the initial draw, but it’s the extras that will undoubtedly make this a memorable vacation.

 Rates start from $270,000 per person for a group of six travelers. For more information or to book, connect with a TCS World Travel advisor at 888.723.4480. This trip is not tied to a specific date.


