This Uninhabited Island in Scotland Is on Sale — and It's Cheaper Than an NYC Apartment

With global travel hitting record levels and television programs like "House Hunters International" maintaining popularity, the idea of moving to a faraway or remote land has become a popular pipe dream among travelers. Now, a small secluded island just off the coast of Scotland is up for sale — and it's not as expensive as you'd think.

Complete with 25 acres, a pebble beach, and “outstanding views," the uninhabited Barlocco Island south of Glasgow, Scotland seems like a dream come true. The asking price is only £150,000 (approximately $187,410).

“There’s still a very romantic sentiment attached to owning your very own Scotƫish private island, where you can escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and enjoy some peace and tranquillity in the most beautiful scenery around,” Aaron Edgar of Galbraith Group, the real estate company marketing the property, said in a statement obtained by Travel + Leisure.

That said, travelers may want to read the full description before pulling out their checkbook. The private island has no running water or electricity, and is only accessible “by boat or at low tide on foot or by tractor or quad bike,” according to the marketing brochure.

While there is no house on the island, it does boast unique features such as a “flood pond providing water for livestock and wildlife.”

Google Maps

Google Maps

Even if a potential buyer still thinks this could be an opportunity, the Galbraith Group advises they should do their homework before making the investment.

“Any planning opportunities should be investigated by the buyer directly with the local planning authority,” the marketing brochure says. (It could be an indication that building anything on the island could be difficult due to local zoning and construction laws.)

Ancell Media/Courtesy of Galbraith

Travelers looking to purchase a countryside vacation home in Scotland have plenty of options that don’t involve trekking across a waterway at low tide and are still less than the price of an average New York City one-bedroom apartment.

For example, the Walltrees property has over 14.7 rural acres complete with a three-bedroom home, and is within walking distance to the local village for £490,000 (about $611,517).

