This Uninhabited Island in Scotland Is on Sale — and It's Cheaper Than an NYC Apartment

There's one catch, though ...

By
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 26, 2023
Aerial view of Barlocco Isle in Scotland
Photo:

Ancell Media/Courtesy of Galbraith

With global travel hitting record levels and television programs like "House Hunters International" maintaining popularity, the idea of moving to a faraway or remote land has become a popular pipe dream among travelers. Now, a small secluded island just off the coast of Scotland is up for sale — and it's not as expensive as you'd think.

Complete with 25 acres, a pebble beach, and “outstanding views," the uninhabited Barlocco Island south of Glasgow, Scotland seems like a dream come true. The asking price is only £150,000 (approximately $187,410).

“There’s still a very romantic sentiment attached to owning your very own Scotƫish private island, where you can escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and enjoy some peace and tranquillity in the most beautiful scenery around,” Aaron Edgar of Galbraith Group, the real estate company marketing the property, said in a statement obtained by Travel + Leisure.

That said, travelers may want to read the full description before pulling out their checkbook. The private island has no running water or electricity, and is only accessible “by boat or at low tide on foot or by tractor or quad bike,” according to the marketing brochure.

While there is no house on the island, it does boast unique features such as a “flood pond providing water for livestock and wildlife.”

A google maps of Barlocco Isle in Scotland

Google Maps
A google maps of Barlocco Isle in Scotland

Google Maps

Even if a potential buyer still thinks this could be an opportunity, the Galbraith Group advises they should do their homework before making the investment. 

“Any planning opportunities should be investigated by the buyer directly with the local planning authority,” the marketing brochure says. (It could be an indication that building anything on the island could be difficult due to local zoning and construction laws.)

Aerial view of Barlocco Isle in Scotland

Ancell Media/Courtesy of Galbraith

Travelers looking to purchase a countryside vacation home in Scotland have plenty of options that don’t involve trekking across a waterway at low tide and are still less than the price of an average New York City one-bedroom apartment.

For example, the Walltrees property has over 14.7 rural acres complete with a three-bedroom home, and is within walking distance to the local village for £490,000 (about $611,517).

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Airplane shadow flying to Miami, Florida, USA.
Snag $39 Flights to Miami, Las Vegas, and More With This Spirit Airlines Flash Sale — But You Have to Book Today
Rows of beach chairs and umbrellas line the beach while the waves come in
This Is the No. 1 Reason Some Americans Aren't Taking a Summer Vacation — and What to Do If You’re One of Them
A glowing tent next to a lake at sunset in Montana.
This State Has the Most Hiking Trails in the U.S. — and Was Just Named One of the Best Places to Camp
Vieux-port and Notre-Dame de la Garde, Marseille, France
This Italian Cruise Line’s Sale Has Trips to Europe Starting at Just $489 Per Person
Amsterdam canal with house boats and merchant's houses in the downtown canal district during summer
JetBlue Will Start Flying Nonstop to This European City — and Tickets Are on Sale Right Now
Guide dog-in-training Taffy sits below her trainer, Kelly Bergee, in a mock airplane during an event hosted by Guide Dogs for the Blind and Alaska Airlines
How Virgin Atlantic Is Creating a More Inclusive Travel Experience for Visually Impaired Passengers
Synchronous fireflies (Photinus carolinus) flashing light during their mating season at Great Smokey National Park.
Synchronous Fireflies Are Coming Back to the Great Smoky Mountains — and You Can Only See Them by Winning the Lottery
Sunset viewed as plane flying over Sydney Harbour in Australia
These Airlines Are Using AI to Make Long-haul Flights More Efficient
A rendering of the Zephalto balloon in outer space
This Space Company Will Offer Stratospheric Balloon Flights 15 Miles Above Earth by 2025
View from an airplane window, over the wing, while it lands in Rome, Italy
You Could Pay Up to $270 in Hidden Fees Flying This Budget Airline, Study Finds
Navarre Beach is known for its beautiful white sandy beaches and its fishing pier, which is the longest in Florida.
This Small Beach Town Is 'Florida's Most Relaxing Place' — and It's One of the Best Destinations to Buy a Beach House in the U.S.
Landscape of blue Lake Tahoe with snowcapped mountains and clear blue sky behind, California
Lake Tahoe Is the Clearest It's Been in 40 Years — Here's Why
Women look at the partial solar eclipse in Glendale, California in 2017
This Ohio City Will Have a Perfect View of the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse — and Is Giving Away a Free Trip to See It
Walt Disney World has selected The Michaels Organization to build, own and operate a new attainable housing development.
Disney to Build 80 Acres of Affordable Housing a 'Few Miles’ From Magic Kingdom
A home damaged by a tornado in Jacksboro, northern Texas on March 22, 2022.
Almost a Dozen Tornadoes Hit the U.S. in One Day — and More Severe Weather Is Expected
Rendering of the exterior view of Hotel 1928 in Waco, Texas
Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Renovating This Historic Texas Hotel for Their 'Fixer Upper' Spinoff