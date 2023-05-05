The VIP Pass Can Get You Into Airport Lounges All Over the World — and It's on Sale Right Now

Score the Priority Pass for up to 30 percent off.

By
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 5, 2023
Relax area in airport terminal
Photo:

Sellwell/Getty Images

It just got a little cheaper to be a V-I-T (Very Important Traveler). 

The popular airport lounge service Priority Pass is running a special discount on its Standard and Standard Plus memberships, with as much as 30 percent off the original price.

The sale discounts the Standard Membership by 30 percent, which provides access to the network of lounges and experiences, to only $69 per year, plus a $35 visit fee, and a $35 guest visit fee. This membership may be best for the traveler who occasionally visits a lounge, or prefers to have the choice to access when needed, without a significant investment upfront.

Priority Pass is a network of over 1,300 airport lounges and experiences around the world. In addition to the lounges that frequent travelers are familiar with, the Priority Pass also offers unique discounts or perks at airport spas, relaxation areas, or credits at restaurants. 

The Standard Plus membership is discounted 15 percent to $279 from $329 and provides 10 free visits before the $35 member visit fee kicks in. Guests will always have to pay the $35 guest visit fee. 

Both promotions provide discounts for a single year of the Priority Pass, before the price returns to its original value. Some travelers may actually have complimentary access to Priority Pass through a travel credit card. 

Priority Pass provides access to airline lounges that contract with the service to accommodate members. For example, at Miami International Airport, Priority Pass cardholders can access the Turkish Airlines Lounge for meals, snacks, alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and Wi-Fi.

In addition to the traditional lounges, some Priority Pass partner locations offer unique experiences and services. 

For example, at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), video game fans can utilize their Priority Pass membership at Gameway for one hour of gaming, and one snack item. 

In popular airports such as New York’s JFK and Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, travelers can utilize their Priority Pass for a one-hour stay at the Minute Suites, which provide private rooms with beds and a desk. 

It's worth noting that while Priority Pass remains popular with the travel community, some travelers have noted on social media that lounges are frequently at capacity.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A woman's hand pulling a credit card out of her wallet
Amex Points vs. Chase Points: Which Travel Rewards Program Is Best for You?
A oneworld Alaska Airlines airplane on a tarmac
Everything You Need to Know About the Oneworld Alliance: Member Airlines, Perks, and More
Delta Air Lines Airbus A330 Departing From Amsterdam
Everything You Need to Know About the SkyTeam Alliance, From Member Airlines to Loyalty Perks
Aero plane flying in the sky
How to Get a Deal on a Private or Semi-private Jet Flight, According to Aviation Experts
Ariel waves to guests during the âDisney Festival of Fantasy Paradeâ in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Disney World Annual Passes Are Back — What to Know Before You Buy
XO aircraft flying over the clouds at sunset
This Semi-private Jet Company Has the Fastest Business Jet in the World
A photo illustration showing a palm tree and wine glass with a credit card
Why a $500-a-year Credit Card Might Actually Be Worth It — and How to Find the Best One for You
United lane flying over farm land
Everything You Need to Know About Star Alliance, the World's Largest Airline Alliance
Speak easy in the JFK lounge
The 10 Best Centurion Airport Lounges in the World
Shot of Surf Air in flight
The 7 Best Semi-private Airlines to Live the Private Jet Life at Commercial Prices
A photo illustration collage of a couple at an airport ready to board a flight
How to Score Companion Passes to Get Free Flights — and Which Airlines Offer Them
Wide view of the sunken lounge at TWA
The Best Airport Bars Around the World — Including a '50s Plane Turned Cocktail Lounge and an Unbeatable Pre-flight Espresso Martini
Illustrated graphic with a map, passport, suitcase and a travel credit card
The 6 Best Credit Cards for Frequent Travelers
Amtrak passengers at breakfast
Why Everyone Should Sign Up for Amtrak's Guest Rewards Program — Not Just Frequent Train Travelers
A Delta SkyMiles Platinum Business American Express Card on a cafe bill
Delta Amex Cardholders Will Now Receive a 15% Discount on Select Flights
Exterior of Singapore Airlines plane
This Airline Has Been Voted the No. 1 in the World for 27 Years in a Row