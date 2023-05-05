The VIP Pass Can Get You Into Airport Lounges All Over the World — and It's on Sale Right Now

It just got a little cheaper to be a V-I-T (Very Important Traveler).



The popular airport lounge service Priority Pass is running a special discount on its Standard and Standard Plus memberships, with as much as 30 percent off the original price.



The sale discounts the Standard Membership by 30 percent, which provides access to the network of lounges and experiences, to only $69 per year, plus a $35 visit fee, and a $35 guest visit fee. This membership may be best for the traveler who occasionally visits a lounge, or prefers to have the choice to access when needed, without a significant investment upfront.

Priority Pass is a network of over 1,300 airport lounges and experiences around the world. In addition to the lounges that frequent travelers are familiar with, the Priority Pass also offers unique discounts or perks at airport spas, relaxation areas, or credits at restaurants.



The Standard Plus membership is discounted 15 percent to $279 from $329 and provides 10 free visits before the $35 member visit fee kicks in. Guests will always have to pay the $35 guest visit fee.



Both promotions provide discounts for a single year of the Priority Pass, before the price returns to its original value. Some travelers may actually have complimentary access to Priority Pass through a travel credit card.



Priority Pass provides access to airline lounges that contract with the service to accommodate members. For example, at Miami International Airport, Priority Pass cardholders can access the Turkish Airlines Lounge for meals, snacks, alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and Wi-Fi.



In addition to the traditional lounges, some Priority Pass partner locations offer unique experiences and services.



For example, at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), video game fans can utilize their Priority Pass membership at Gameway for one hour of gaming, and one snack item.



In popular airports such as New York’s JFK and Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, travelers can utilize their Priority Pass for a one-hour stay at the Minute Suites, which provide private rooms with beds and a desk.



It's worth noting that while Priority Pass remains popular with the travel community, some travelers have noted on social media that lounges are frequently at capacity.

