This Princess Cruises Sale Has Trips Around the World Starting at Less Than $400

Princess Cruises wants to help travelers plan ahead with a new sale that has big savings on 2024 and even 2025 cruises.

The “Score for 24 Sale” has week-long Caribbean cruises starting at less than $400 per person as well as discounts on cruises across the world from Alaska to Europe and beyond, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale is available to book until Sept. 5.

“Surging consumer demand is driving customers to secure their 2024 summer vacations now,” John Padgett, the president of Princess Cruises, said in a statement provided to T+L. “The Score for 24 is rewarding guests who are eager to lock in the most popular cruise itineraries with the very best rates we will offer all year.”

Sail on a 7-day Caribbean cruise from Galveston or on a 7-day Alaskan glaciers cruise with each starting at just $398 per person, or head to France and Spain on a 7-day cruise starting at just $808 per person. Travelers can also sail to Japan on an 8-day cruise starting at just $898 per person, or head to Australia on a 7-Day tour around Queensland from Brisbane starting at just $528 per person.

Princess has even discounted its 2024 111-Day world cruise, which sails roundtrip from Los Angeles and now starts at just $15,999 per person.

In addition to the savings, Princess is welcoming third and fourth guests to sail free on select cruises in Alaska, California, the Caribbean, Europe, Hawaii, South America, Antarctica, the South Pacific, and on Transatlantic sailings. The offer excludes a deposit, taxes, fees, and port expenses.

Princess Cruises was recently named one of T+L readers’ favorite mega-ship ocean cruise lines for 2023 thanks to its quality, cleanliness, value, and impressive itineraries.

Earlier this year, Princess raised gratuities on its ships as well as raised the price of its Wi-Fi packages.