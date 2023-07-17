This Princess Cruises Sale Has Trips Around the World Starting at Less Than $400

The sale — for 2024 and 2025 sailings — is available to book until Sept. 5.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 17, 2023
The side of the Ruby Princess cruise ship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
Photo:

Courtesy of Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises wants to help travelers plan ahead with a new sale that has big savings on 2024 and even 2025 cruises.

The “Score for 24 Sale” has week-long Caribbean cruises starting at less than $400 per person as well as discounts on cruises across the world from Alaska to Europe and beyond, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale is available to book until Sept. 5.

“Surging consumer demand is driving customers to secure their 2024 summer vacations now,” John Padgett, the president of Princess Cruises, said in a statement provided to T+L. “The Score for 24 is rewarding guests who are eager to lock in the most popular cruise itineraries with the very best rates we will offer all year.”

Sail on a 7-day Caribbean cruise from Galveston or on a 7-day Alaskan glaciers cruise with each starting at just $398 per person, or head to France and Spain on a 7-day cruise starting at just $808 per person. Travelers can also sail to Japan on an 8-day cruise starting at just $898 per person, or head to Australia on a 7-Day tour around Queensland from Brisbane starting at just $528 per person.

Princess has even discounted its 2024 111-Day world cruise, which sails roundtrip from Los Angeles and now starts at just $15,999 per person.

In addition to the savings, Princess is welcoming third and fourth guests to sail free on select cruises in Alaska, California, the Caribbean, Europe, Hawaii, South America, Antarctica, the South Pacific, and on Transatlantic sailings. The offer excludes a deposit, taxes, fees, and port expenses.

Princess Cruises was recently named one of T+L readers’ favorite mega-ship ocean cruise lines for 2023 thanks to its quality, cleanliness, value, and impressive itineraries.

Earlier this year, Princess raised gratuities on its ships as well as raised the price of its Wi-Fi packages.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Interior of the Wish Tower Suite living room on board the Disney Wish
Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Large-ship Ocean Cruise Lines of 2023
Sky Princess cruise ship sailing through Kotor, Montenegro
Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Mega-ship Ocean Cruise Lines of 2023
The Celebrity Ascent by Celebrity Cruises in the Caribbean
Celebrity Cruises to Raise Onboard Gratuities This Month — What to Know
Vieux-port and Notre-Dame de la Garde, Marseille, France
This Italian Cruise Line’s Sale Has Trips to Europe Starting at Just $489 Per Person
Osaka Castle in Japan surrounded by cherry blossoms in the Springtime
Princess Cruises to Sail From Japan to Alaska in 2024 — What to Know
A Princess Cruises 'Island Princess' ship on the water
This Epic Around-the-world Cruise Will Take Travelers to 51 Countries in 116 Days
View of the Princess Cruises Royal Princess ship sailing past glaciers in Alaska
Princess Cruises Launches 'Best Sale Ever' With Up to 35% Off Fares
MSC Magnifica in Dubrovnik, Croatia
10 Around-the-world Cruises for the Trip of a Lifetime
Cunard Line transatlantic ocean liner RMS Queen Mary 2 sails past the 25 de Abril bridge in the Tagus River in Lisbon, Portugal.
This Cunard Sale Has 30% Off Cruise Fares, More Perks
The Seabourn Encore at sea Departure from Venice
The 11 Best Luxury Cruise Lines, According to T+L's Experts
Exterior Holland America cruise ship in Greeland iceberg waters
This 133-day Cruise Sails From the South Pole to the North Pole — With Epic Stops on 5 Continents Along the Way
Aerial view of the Celebrity Apex cruise off the Florida Coastline
Celebrity Cruises Is Offering a Major BOGO Sale With 75% Off a Second Guest
A group on a zodiac boat out of the Lindblad/National Geographic
This Cruise Line Will Give You $1,000 Towards Airfare and 25% off Your Trip — What to Know
A passenger taking photos of the glaciers while on a Alaskan Dream Cruises deck
This Incredible U.S. Cruise Brings You to 12 Glaciers in 8 Days — 21-mile-long Glaciers Included
Aerial of the Seabourn Venture at sea during sunset
Seabourn’s Latest Sale Has Up to 25% Off Its Luxury Sailings Around the World
Aerial view of the MSC Magnifica at sea
A New World Cruise Will Take You to 21 Countries on 5 Continents in 4 Months