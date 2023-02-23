Princess Cruises to Sail From Japan to Alaska in 2024 — What to Know

Passengers will sail from Japan’s northern Tohoku and Hokkaido regions during cherry blossom season and travel all the way to Anchorage.

By
Alison Fox
Published on February 23, 2023
Osaka Castle in Japan surrounded by cherry blossoms in the Springtime
Princess Cruises will sail from Japan all the way to Alaska, introducing a new voyage that brings travelers from cherry blossoms to glaciers. 

The new itinerary, which is part of the company’s 2024 Japanese cruise season, will take travelers from Japan’s northern Tohoku and Hokkaido regions during cherry blossom season and travel all the way to Anchorage over 15 days, according to Princess. Passengers will also have the option to extend their voyage and travel to Vancouver for a total of 22 days on the cruise.

The cruise, which will depart Tokyo on April 27, 2024, will sail on the Royal Princess, marking the first time the cruise line's Royal-Class ship will sail in the region.

Royal Princess ship in Glacier Bay ,Alaska

PAUL NORDMANN/Courtesy of Princess Cruises

“Japan has been a popular homeport and destination experience for Princess guests for many years and we’re thrilled to offer such a culturally-rich season of cruises in this region for the 2024 season,” John Padgett, Princess Cruises’ president, said in a statement.

In addition, Princess will sail its Diamond Princess ship, which is based in Japan from March through August 2024. That ship will sail roundtrip from Tokyo and stop in 35 different destinations across three countries with trips that range from seven to 23 days.

The Diamond Princess gained widespread notoriety at the start of the pandemic when it suffered a COVID-19 outbreak in Japan, but started sailing again last year. The ship is now classified as a MedallionClass ship and includes features like keyless stateroom entry, turn-by-turn directions to navigate through the ship, and the ability to order food, drinks, and more for delivery through the app.

For its part, Japan reopened to independent travelers last year, but requires all travelers to show either proof of three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine or proof of a negative test conducted within 72 hours of departure, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

