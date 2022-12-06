Princess Cruises Is About to Get More Expensive — Here’s Why

The cruise line is increasing the price of its “Crew Appreciation” fee and daily Wi-Fi fee.

Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Published on December 6, 2022

Princess Cruises has become the latest cruise line to increase the cost of service fees for ship crew as well as raise fees on board for other services.

The Discovery Princess ship sailing in Seattle, Washington

Courtesy of Princess Cruises

Starting in February, the cruise line will implement its new fee structure that will increase the daily "crew appreciation" charge to $16 per guest in interior, oceanview, and balcony staterooms, a spokesperson for Princess confirmed to Travel + Leisure.

Currently, these guests are automatically charged $14.50 per person, according to the company’s website.

Passengers in mini-suite and Club Class staterooms will be charged $17 per guest, an increase from the current $15.50, and travelers in suites will be charged $18 per guest, an increase from the current $16.50.

“This daily charge recognizes our teammates for exceptional service they provide and is shared among many members of our hotel, dining and entertainment teams throughout the fleet,” the Princess spokesperson told T+L. 

In addition to increasing the automatic gratuities, Princess will charge more for Wi-Fi on board. Starting next year, travelers will have to pay $15 per day for one device, or $40 per day for four devices. Currently, Wi-Fi costs $9.99 when travelers purchase it pre-cruise, according to the company.

The increases will go into effect on Feb. 20, 2023, for bookings made on or after Dec.13.

Princess is the latest cruise line to increase its onboard fees. In September, Royal Caribbean increased its gratuities for guests in non-suite staterooms to $16 per person, per day.

Norwegian Cruise Line is also increasing its recommended gratuities, now charging $16 per person, per day for staterooms, according to the company. And for bookings made after Jan. 1, the cruise line will charge $20 per person, per day for travelers in Club Balcony Suites or below, and $25 for travelers in The Haven and Suites.

That is more than some other major cruise lines. Carnival Cruise Line, for example, recommends $14.50 per person for standard staterooms, while Holland America recommends $15.50 for those in standard staterooms.

Other luxury lines, like Regent Seven Seas Cruises, include onboard gratuities in the cost of the cruise fare.

