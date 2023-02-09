Princess Cruises Adding Pure Barre, StretchLab, More Boutique Fitness Classes on Board

YogaSix, CycleBar, Club Pilates, STRIDE Fitness will also be offered.

By
Alison Fox
Published on February 9, 2023
A group of women taking a fitness class on board a Princess Cruises ship
Photo:

Courtesy of Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is making it easier to workout on vacation — and maybe even work off those cruise buffet calories — with boutique fitness classes from popular brands like Pure Barre and StretchLab.

The new workout classes will be offered for free for guests who book an all-inclusive package like Princess Plus or Princess Premier and a la carte for everyone else, the cruise line shared with Travel + Leisure. The classes, which start Feb. 20, include options from Pure Barre, YogaSix, and StretchLab, with classes from Club Pilates, CycleBar, and STRIDE Fitness expected to be added before the summer.

“To many people, continuing their daily exercise routine on vacation gives license to extra special vacation indulgence, and Princess presents world-class options on both the fitness and indulgence fronts,” John Padgett, the president of Princess Cruises, said in a statement shared with T+L. “So whether it’s keeping up with New Year resolutions, offsetting the incredible food and drink on board, or connecting with other fitness fans, we’re excited to offer the most premium and inclusive boutique fitness experiences in the industry.”

The Princess Premier package is available for $80 per person, per day, and includes perks like a premier beverage package, Wi-Fi for multiple devices, gratuities, two nights of specialty dining, and more in addition to the new fitness classes. The Princess Plus package costs $60 per person, per day and includes a plus beverage package, a single device Wi-Fi plan, and more. 

Later this month, Princess will increase the price of its “Crew Appreciation” fee and daily Wi-Fi fee (when these components are purchased separately). But in the meantime, the cruise line is celebrating the start of the year with its “Best Sale Ever” complete with discounts on cruise fares and add-on packages with plenty of perks.

The sale must be booked by 11:59 p.m. PT on March 1 and offers guests the chance to save up to 35 percent off cruise fares and up to $150 onboard spending money.

