Priceline Is Sending Out Mystery E-coupons With Up to 99% Off Hotels — How to Sign Up

‘Tis the season for a good deal with Priceline’s latest sale that offers up to 99% off hotels along with deals on cruises, vacation packages, and more.

As part of the sale, which runs from Monday through Nov. 27, Priceline will send out mystery coupons worth either 99% off, 50% off, or 25% off the company’s Hotel Express Deals, Priceline shared with Travel + Leisure. The coupons will be sent out by email and customers must sign up for Priceline’s free Email Insiders list before Nov. 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET to be eligible.

“This year, with higher prices and recession fears, consumers want to make their holidays happen while looking for ways to stretch their dollars,” Priceline’s Christina Bennett said in a statement provided to T+L. “To help make holiday travel more affordable, Priceline is launching its biggest Black Friday Sale ever. In addition to bigger and better sitewide savings, we’re offering more deals on customer favorites and top destinations to help travelers find the trip they want at a price they can afford.”

In total, Priceline will send out 4,000 mystery coupons for 99% off, 6,000 mystery coupons for 50% off, and 10,000 mystery coupons for 25% off.

Additionally, Priceline will offer travelers $100 off Hotel Express Deals when they spend $500 or more from Nov. 22 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Nov. 25 by using the code “FRIDAY100.” Travelers can also save 10% off on sitewide Express Deals with the code “BF2022” from Nov. 21 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Nov. 28, or save 20% off Hotel Express Deals with the code “MONDAY20” for the first 1,000 bookings starting at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 28.

Priceline is also putting several other vacations on sale, including cruises. Travelers can receive up to $3,000 to spend on board Norwegian Cruises as well as free prepaid gratuities, or receive up to $2,000 in onboard credit to spend on other participating cruise lines.

Travelers looking to rent a car can save up to 20% off select rental cars, while travelers booking a vacation package can save an extra 20% on trips to popular destinations around the world, including Hawaii, Mexico, Europe, and the Caribbean.