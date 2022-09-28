Priceline Customers Can Now Book Tours, Excursions, and More Thanks to Its New Experiences Booking Feature

The new feature will include more than 80,000 activities in more than 100 countries.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 28, 2022
Zip lining
Photo:

Craig Moore/Getty Images

Priceline is now allowing customers to book activities along with their travel reservations right through the site for one-stop shopping.

The new Priceline Experiences feature, launched Wednesday, will allow customers to book everything from museum visits to theme park tickets, guided tours, and more. The new feature will include more than 80,000 activities in more than 100 countries.

“Our goal has always been to help people experience the moments that matter. We know that for Priceline customers, those moments typically include activities while on vacation — and that these experiences are often the most memorable parts of their trips,” Brett Keller, the CEO of Priceline, said in a statement provided to Travel +Leisure. “With Priceline Experiences, we not only want to help travelers reach their destinations, but also to enjoy their time there to the fullest… so we built a product to help them do just that.”

The new bookable experiences will vary from adventurous activities like zip lining at Niagara Falls to interesting ways to see a destination (think: taking an electric scooter tour of New York’s Central Park), to convenient options like “skip the line” access to the Eiffel Tower. Travelers will also be able to book behind-the-scenes access to places like England’s Wembley Stadium or get a VIP insider tour of the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium.

“Travelers now, more than ever, seek unique experiences where they can fully immerse themselves in the local culture,” Keller said. “Coming out of the pandemic, we’re seeing that many local activity providers still have limited staff and ability to accommodate last minute bookings. Priceline Experiences enables customers to plan ahead and reserve popular activities, so they don’t miss out on the experiences that are most important to them.”

Priceline isn’t alone in expanding its service to include experiences. Earlier this year, Uber introduced the ability to book things like dinner reservations in the app and Airbnb famously launched its own experiences option in 2016.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
An UBER car seen parked on the street in Bristol
Uber Is Adding Vacation Booking, Charter Options, More to the App — What's New
Panoramic aerial view of Jackson Hole
21 Best Things to Do in Jackson Hole — Including National Parks, Hot Springs, and Cowboy Bars
Seabourn Venture expedition ship
This New Luxury Expedition Ship Has 2 Submarines, a World-class Crew, and an Amazing Spa
Trastavere
These Europe Attractions Are Cheaper Alternatives to Pricier Activities, Tripadvisor Shares
Rosemarie Rossetti and Mark Leder at Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
This Ohio City Just Launched an Accessibility Guide for Visitors With Disabilities
Autumn fall orange foliage season rural countryside landscape at Charlottesville winery vineyard in blue ridge mountains of Virginia with cloudy sky and rolling hills
Charlottesville Travel Guide
Uber
Uber Is Now Available in European Island Destinations Like Santorini — Just in Time for Summer Travel
a man holding up a smartphone with the Uber transport app visible on screen in London
Uber Is Adding Trains, Planes, Buses to Its App — What to Know
Scenic landscape of Aruba
I Let JetBlue Plan My Vacation to Aruba — Here's What It Was Like
A close-up of an Uber sticker on the side of a car in Cardiff, Wales
You Can Now Book Dinner Reservations, Tickets, More Through Uber
Very purple sunset at the St. Michaels harbor in Maryland
The 15 Best U.S. Small Towns for a Summer Vacation
Exterior of the Uber Green for Earth Week
Uber Is Celebrating Earth Day With Immersive Rides to the Great Barrier Reef, Antarctica, and More
Cabins at the Big Sur Campground and Cabins
8 Best Places to Go Camping in Big Sur — Stunning Ocean and Forest Views Included
Aerial View of Auckland City featuring ocean and Harbour Bridge
Auckland Travel Guide
Royal Caribbeans Adventure of the Seas at sea
Royal Caribbean Launches Hotel Booking Platform for One-stop Trip Planning
A close-up of an Uber sticker on the side of a car in Cardiff, Wales
Uber Reveals How Drivers Exactly Rate Riders in New In-app Feature