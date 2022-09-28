Priceline Customers Can Now Book Tours, Excursions, and More Thanks to Its New Experiences Booking Feature

Priceline is now allowing customers to book activities along with their travel reservations right through the site for one-stop shopping.

The new Priceline Experiences feature, launched Wednesday, will allow customers to book everything from museum visits to theme park tickets, guided tours, and more. The new feature will include more than 80,000 activities in more than 100 countries.

“Our goal has always been to help people experience the moments that matter. We know that for Priceline customers, those moments typically include activities while on vacation — and that these experiences are often the most memorable parts of their trips,” Brett Keller, the CEO of Priceline, said in a statement provided to Travel +Leisure. “With Priceline Experiences, we not only want to help travelers reach their destinations, but also to enjoy their time there to the fullest… so we built a product to help them do just that.”

The new bookable experiences will vary from adventurous activities like zip lining at Niagara Falls to interesting ways to see a destination (think: taking an electric scooter tour of New York’s Central Park), to convenient options like “skip the line” access to the Eiffel Tower. Travelers will also be able to book behind-the-scenes access to places like England’s Wembley Stadium or get a VIP insider tour of the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium.

“Travelers now, more than ever, seek unique experiences where they can fully immerse themselves in the local culture,” Keller said. “Coming out of the pandemic, we’re seeing that many local activity providers still have limited staff and ability to accommodate last minute bookings. Priceline Experiences enables customers to plan ahead and reserve popular activities, so they don’t miss out on the experiences that are most important to them.”

Priceline isn’t alone in expanding its service to include experiences. Earlier this year, Uber introduced the ability to book things like dinner reservations in the app and Airbnb famously launched its own experiences option in 2016.