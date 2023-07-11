Score 20% Off Priceline Hotel Bookings for Amazon Prime Day — What to Know

A perk typically saved for Priceline VIPs.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Published on July 11, 2023
Woman online shopping
Photo:

Getty Images

It’s Prime Day, and travel website Priceline teamed up with Amazon to bring travelers deals on hotels in time for a late summer getaway. 

As part of the sale, Priceline will offer Amazon Prime members 20 percent off Hotel Express Deals, the company shared with Travel + Leisure, a perk typically only available to Priceline VIPs. The sale is valid on hotels booked on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The partnership makes Priceline the first online travel agency to officially team up with Amazon for the shopping day.

“The Amazon Prime Day partnership is a perfect alignment with our mission to be the best travel dealmakers in the world and delivers on our commitment to getting people to their happy place at their happy price with travel deals consumers can’t find anywhere else,” Lesley Klein, the senior vice president, strategy and brand marketing at Priceline, told T+L. 

To take advantage of the sale, travelers must spend at least $300 on a Hotel Express Deal and travel by Dec. 31. The maximum value of the savings is $75 and all sales are final.

Travelers must claim the deal online with the promo code “PRIMEDAY2023.”

Priceline’s Hotel Express Deals are mystery hotels that travelers can snag big savings on. To book, travelers enter their destination and dates and can then filter based on the neighborhood, the star rating, their budget, and amenities like free breakfast or a gym. The name of the hotel is then revealed after travelers book. 

Beyond hotel deals, there are plenty of travel-friendly sales for Prime Day from flight attendant-loved accessories to luggage, travel gear like RFID-blocking passport wallets, travel jewelry cases, and more.

In general, travelers hoping to save big on hotels should typically consider booking just 15 days before their stay, especially in big business cities like New York and Chicago. In more specific vacation destinations like the Caribbean and Hawaii, travelers should think about booking further out.

