The 'Very Flattering' Amazon Jumpsuit That Travelers Love Is on Sale for $34 This Weekend

Shoppers say it got them through "hours at the airport" and that it's the best money they've "spent on something in a while."

By Emily Belfiore
Published on March 11, 2023 07:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Transitional Jumpsuit Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

Speaking from experience, the best travel outfits are the ones that you can just throw on and go. Oh, and they’re incredibly versatile, ensuring that you’ve got something to wear during every part of your trip. If your travel wardrobe is lacking pieces this easy to style, it’s clear that the PrettyGarden V-Neck Jumpsuit needs to be on your radar (and, quite frankly, in your Amazon cart). 

To make things even better, the popular Amazon jumpsuit, which has nearly 8,000 perfect ratings, just went on sale. Right now, you can get the PrettyGarden V-Neck Jumpsuit for 20 percent off. And, if you use the special on-site coupon, you can score an extra 6 percent off, a double discount that brings its price tag down to $34. 

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Short Sleeve Romper

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $34 with on-site coupon (originally $51) 

If you haven't hopped on the jumpsuit train yet, prepare to have your mind blown with just how much use you can get out of one. For starters, it makes the perfect travel day outfit (especially if you'll be sitting in a seat for a long time) — and the PrettyGarden V-Neck Jumpsuit's stretchy elasticized waistband and polyester-spandex blend material allows you to comfortably kick back and relax no matter where you are. 

And, since it's essentially an instant outfit with its stylish wrap top and jogger-style bottoms, all you have to do is put it on and you're good to go — whether you're catching a flight, heading out to lunch, taking in the sights, or going to a fancy dinner. Trust us, it's perfect for any (if not all of the items on your itinerary — you can even use it as a swim cover-up or pajamas in a pinch). 

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Short Sleeve Romper

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $34 with on-site coupon (originally $51) 

After adding the PrettyGarden V-Neck Jumpsuit to your closet, you'll quickly find that all of your shoes pair well with it. And, if you're someone that runs cold, layer your favorite jacket, sweatshirt, flannel, or cardigan on top so you'll be warm while you're on the go, making it a prime transitional staple for any early spring travels. 

Sizes range from S to XL, and we have a feeling that once you see how many colors the PrettyGarden V-Neck Jumpsuit comes in, you'll definitely want to get more than just one. It's available in 17 different hues, ranging from neutral options like black, brown, and gray to fun pops such as light pink, sage green, royal blue, and red. There are also earthy tones like navy, army green, burgundy, and dark khaki that are simultaneously subtle and bold, so you can add some color to your travel wardrobe. 

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Short Sleeve Romper

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $34 with on-site coupon (originally $51) 

As we mentioned before, the PrettyGarden V-Neck Jumpsuit has racked up thousands of glowing reviews from Amazon shoppers — many of whom are travelers. One shopper wrote, "I loved everything about this outfit. It got me through hours spent at the airport without any fuss. This jumpsuit was not sheer at all and was very flattering." Another reviewer that wore it on a travel day shared, "It's honestly so soft and I felt very comfortable and confident in it." 

Chiming in, a third customer added, "I tried it on and, holy moly, it looks awesome. I can't wait to wear it traveling. It's super soft, very flattering, and really just the best 35 bucks I've spent on something in a while." Vouching for its versatility, another traveler said, "This jumpsuit is perfect. It can be worn alone, it looks great with a jacket or sweater over it, and it can be dressed up or down, so it's perfect for travel or multi-season wear." 

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Short Sleeve Romper

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $34 with on-site coupon (originally $51)

Similarly, a shopper commented, "The material is comfortable and of a good quality (not see through or flimsy) even for a cold night." And, a final reviewer highlighted that "one of the best parts is that it didn't shrink after I washed it… Seriously, I love it so much and want to order another color." 

Intrigued? We thought you'd be. Well, what are you waiting for? You're not going to find a better deal on the PrettyGarden V-Neck Jumpsuit. Grab one (or two) today at Amazon while it's on sale, and don't forget to use the on-site coupon for extra savings. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $34. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

American in Paris French Looks Tout
I'm an American Writer in Paris, and These Are the 15 Effortless French Styles I Always Wear From Just $10
tl The TK Best Amazon Sales for Travelers in March
The 106 Best Amazon Deals on Travel Gear We’ve Seen All Month Long — Up to 70% Off
Nurses Say These Slip-on Sneakers Are the 'Most Comfortable Shoes Youâll Ever Buy' â and They're on Sale
Nurses Say These Slip-on Sneakers Are the 'Most Comfortable Shoes You’ll Ever Buy' — and They're on Sale
Related Articles
AMAZON TRAVEL SWEATSHIRT UNDER TOUT
This Comfy Sweatshirt Is Going to Be Your New Favorite Travel Top — and It’s Less Than $25 Right Now
Amazon under-$50 spring break packing list
This Is the Ultimate Amazon Spring Break Packing List — Shop Our 15 Must-haves Under $50
The 10 Best Viral Amazon Products for Travelers Tout
These 12 Travel Products Have Already Gone Viral at Amazon This Year — and They Start at $10
Belt Bags Roundup Tout
15 Stylish, Functional Belt Bags Under $50 That Keep Your Hands Free During Travel
Nurses Say These Slip-on Sneakers Are the 'Most Comfortable Shoes Youâll Ever Buy' â and They're on Sale
Nurses Say These Slip-on Sneakers Are the 'Most Comfortable Shoes You’ll Ever Buy' — and They're on Sale
Amazon Puff Sleeve Shirt
Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This $17 Top 'Magic' Because It Looks Good With Everything
Nisolo Women's Go-To Eco-Knit Sneaker Tout
The Lightweight Knit Sneakers That Shoppers Call ‘Instantly Comfortable’ Are Finally on Sale for Under $100
tl The TK Best Amazon Sales for Travelers in March
The 106 Best Amazon Deals on Travel Gear We’ve Seen All Month Long — Up to 70% Off
American in Paris French Looks Tout
I'm an American Writer in Paris, and These Are the 15 Effortless French Styles I Always Wear From Just $10
Gemyse Ski Jacket Tout
Shoppers Say This Ski Jacket Is Perfect for Sub-zero Temperatures — and It’s 35% Off at Amazon
TK Gorgeous, Under-$100 Long-Sleeve Dresses From Nordstrom That Are Perfect for Travel tout
15 Gorgeous, Under-$100 Long-sleeve Dresses From Nordstrom That Are Perfect for Travel
Amazon Presidents Day Members Only TOUT
Prime Members Save Up to 70% Off at Amazon’s Presidents Day Sale — Shop the 32 Best Exclusive Deals
Amazon Secret Storefront Roundup Tout
Amazon Has a Secret Storefront for Ski Gear — Here Are Our Top Picks for Every Price Point
Amazon Presidents Day Swimsuit Round-up
Don't Miss the 25 Best Swimsuit Deals From Amazon’s Presidents Day Sale That Are Perfect for Your Next Trip
presidents day weekend 2023 banner recirc image
I’m a Travel Writer, and These Are the 22 Deals I’m Shopping at Amazon This Presidents Day
Amazon Sweaters Perfect for Fall Travel
15 Best-selling Amazon Sweaters Perfect for Fall Travel — All Under $50