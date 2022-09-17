This 2-piece Set From Amazon Is So Cozy, You’ll Want to Wear It Every Time You Travel

Whether you’re about to board a plane for a long flight, hop on a train for a few hours’ journey, or get in the car for a road trip, being comfortable is key. After all, you’ll be sitting (and maybe even sleeping) in the same outfit from the moment you leave your house until the moment you arrive at your destination, and that kind of commitment requires serious coziness. Enter: This super cute and ultra comfy two-piece set from Prettygarden, which is practically tailor-made for travel.

Available at Amazon, the highly rated set consists of a long-sleeve pullover crewneck top and a matching pair of high-waisted, drawstring, jogger-style pants, both of which are made of a soft, stretchy blend of spandex and polyester. The set comes in a whopping 26 colors, including navy, wine red, light gray, and dark green, with some options sporting the sweet phrase “be kind” on the top for some extra flair. Sizes range from small to 3XL, and best of all, the set is on sale for just $36 right now.

Prettygarden Womenâs Long Sleeve Crewneck Long Pants Sweatsuit. Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $36 (originally $44)



Amazon shoppers have left rave reviews for this matching set, calling out everything from its ultra-soft fabric to its versatility. “This is not a heavy or sheer fabric, so it's perfect for year-round wear,” one recent buyer wrote. Another shopper echoed this sentiment, noting that “although it is long-sleeve, it can be worn in hot weather,” adding that they “received so many compliments on this little outfit” that they ended up buying two more in different colors. Yet another person praised the set’s look and fit, calling it “adorable” and “so comfy soft,” before adding that “it looks and fits exactly like the picture; I am ordering another one.”

Once you try out the set for yourself, you’ll understand why so many people are stocking their closets with multiple versions (especially with that sale price). It’s the kind of outfit you’ll want to sport not just for travel, but also for hanging around the house, running errands, or taking a walk outside — and with so many colors and varieties available, you’ll never get sick of wearing it.

At the time of publishing, the price was $36.

