This 2-piece Set From Amazon Is So Cozy, You’ll Want to Wear It Every Time You Travel

And it’s on sale for just $36.

By
Rachel Simon
Rachel Simon

Rachel Simon is a writer, editor, and writing teacher. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, Glamour, Vulture, NBC News Think, The Daily Beast, and more. She covers a range of topics but often pens personal essays, reviews, reported features, and crowdsourced trend pieces that cover celebrity culture, entertainment, relationships, and mental health. She was previously the deputy editor at HelloGiggles, the wellbeing editor at Mic, and the entertainment news editor at Bustle. Originally from New York, she now lives in Raleigh, North Carolina, with her fiancé and their adorable dog and very temperamental cat. * 7+ years of experience working as a writer and editor * Author of "Pickleball for All" (HarperCollins, August 2022) * Writing teacher for Gotham Writers Workshop and Redbud Writing Project * Received a bachelor's degree in writing, literature, and publishing from Emerson College, with a minor in business studies

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 17, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Prettygarden Womenâs Long Sleeve Crewneck Long Pants Sweatsuit
Prettygarden Womenâs Long Sleeve Crewneck Long Pants Sweatsuit. Photo:

Amazon

Whether you’re about to board a plane for a long flight, hop on a train for a few hours’ journey, or get in the car for a road trip, being comfortable is key. After all, you’ll be sitting (and maybe even sleeping) in the same outfit from the moment you leave your house until the moment you arrive at your destination, and that kind of commitment requires serious coziness. Enter: This super cute and ultra comfy two-piece set from Prettygarden, which is practically tailor-made for travel.

Available at Amazon, the highly rated set consists of a long-sleeve pullover crewneck top and a matching pair of high-waisted, drawstring, jogger-style pants, both of which are made of a soft, stretchy blend of spandex and polyester. The set comes in a whopping 26 colors, including navy, wine red, light gray, and dark green, with some options sporting the sweet phrase “be kind” on the top for some extra flair. Sizes range from small to 3XL, and best of all, the set is on sale for just $36 right now.

Prettygarden Womenâs Long Sleeve Crewneck Long Pants Sweatsuit
Prettygarden Womenâs Long Sleeve Crewneck Long Pants Sweatsuit.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $36 (originally $44)

Amazon shoppers have left rave reviews for this matching set, calling out everything from its ultra-soft fabric to its versatility. “This is not a heavy or sheer fabric, so it's perfect for year-round wear,” one recent buyer wrote. Another shopper echoed this sentiment, noting that “although it is long-sleeve, it can be worn in hot weather,” adding that they “received so many compliments on this little outfit” that they ended up buying two more in different colors. Yet another person praised the set’s look and fit, calling it “adorable” and “so comfy soft,” before adding that “it looks and fits exactly like the picture; I am ordering another one.”

Prettygarden Womenâs Long Sleeve Crewneck Long Pants Sweatsuit
Prettygarden Womenâs Long Sleeve Crewneck Long Pants Sweatsuit.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $36 (originally $44)

Prettygarden Womenâs Long Sleeve Crewneck Long Pants Sweatsuit
Prettygarden Womenâs Long Sleeve Crewneck Long Pants Sweatsuit.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $36 (originally $44)

Once you try out the set for yourself, you’ll understand why so many people are stocking their closets with multiple versions (especially with that sale price). It’s the kind of outfit you’ll want to sport not just for travel, but also for hanging around the house, running errands, or taking a walk outside — and with so many colors and varieties available, you’ll never get sick of wearing it.

At the time of publishing, the price was $36.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
UEU Women's Cozy Yoga Joggers
Travelers Have Found the ‘Comfiest Joggers Ever’ in This Buttery-soft $17 Pair
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Elegant Long Lantern Sleeve Short Dress Crewneck Tie Waist Knit Cocktail Dress
Shoppers’ New Favorite Fall Travel Dress Is Just $37 at Amazon Right Now
Zella Explore Pullover Sweatshirt
I’m a Fashion Expert, and This Is One Item I Pack for Every Trip
luvamia Women's Casual Stretch Adjustable Denim Bib Overalls Jeans Pants Jumpsuits
Amazon’s ‘Cutest Overalls Ever’ Just Went on Sale for $33
SySea Womens High Waisted Palazzo Pants
Travelers Love These Sleek, Wrinkle-free Pants That Are Just As Comfortable As Their Favorite Sweats
MIHOLL Women's Short Sleeve V-Neck Shirt Tout
This Best-selling V-neck Top Has More Than 24,000 Perfect Ratings at Amazon — and It’s Just $21 Right Now
Best Lightweight Jackets
The Best Lightweight Jackets of 2022
Women's UPF 50 Long Sleeve Sun Protection Shirts Quick Dry Outdoor Fishing Hiking Travel Shirt
This Lightweight $31 Sun-protective Shirt Is Perfect for Everything From Hiking Trips to Safari Holidays
TOPYOGAS Women's Casual Bootleg Yoga
Amazon Shoppers Love These Soft, Stretchy Yoga Pants — and They’re Just $23 Right Now
Amazon dresses
The 10 Best Under-$50 Dresses You Can Buy at Amazon Before Summer Ends 
G Gradual Women's Pants with Deep Pockets
Shoppers Say You Can Wear These $33 Pants Everywhere — From the Office to the Golf Course
Dokotoo Women's Loose Sleeveless Adjustable Spaghetti Strap Romper Jumpsuit with Pockets
This Soft and Stylish $28 Jumpsuit Is Perfect for Travel — and It Comes in 50 Different Styles
Best Fleece Jackets of 2022
The Best Fleece Jackets of 2022
Pact Airplane Clothes Collection
This Brand Makes Comfortable, Buttery-soft Clothing Designed for Travelers — and Shoppers Can't Get Enough
Aloodor Women's Short Long Sleeve V-Neck Dress with Pockets
People Are Buying This ‘Unbelievably Comfortable’ Amazon T-shirt Dress in Multiple Colors
Blooming Jelly Womens Chiffon Blouse Tout
This Pretty Polka Dot Blouse Goes With Everything — and It Comes in 31 Different Colors