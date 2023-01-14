This Comfy Sweater Is Perfect for Travel and Comes in 22 Gorgeous Colors

After years of traveling, there’s one mantra that always rings true when packing for a trip: The more comfortable the clothes, the better the travel day. Instead of boarding your next flight in an uncomfortable and rigid outfit, Amazon shoppers recommend slipping into the PrettyGarden Ribbed Crewneck Sweater, a cozy and versatile top that reviewers assure that you’ll want to wear every day.

And if you’re looking to add a couple of cute pieces to your travel wardrobe but don’t want to spend a fortune, now’s your chance to score the popular Amazon sweater on sale. It’s been marked down by 20 percent to as little as $41, which might also inspire you to pick up a few extra colors while you’re shopping.

To buy: amazon.com, $41 (originally $49)

With its oversized and relaxed fit, the PrettyGarden Ribbed Crewneck Sweater will easily become your new go-to travel top, especially if you’re someone that likes to look put-together on the go or doesn’t like being weighed down by heavy jackets and coats. Its polyester construction makes it soft to the touch while also giving it the perfect amount of weight for adequate warmth — but not too much that it feels bulky.

In addition to being your comfiest new travel wardrobe addition, you'll quickly find that this PrettyGarden sweater will be your most versatile piece of clothing. Thanks to its classic crewneck silhouette, which is elevated by its ribbed knit fabric and trendy balloon sleeves, you can easily dress it up or down to match your itinerary. Pair it with jeans or joggers for casual outings, or spice things up with a skirt or nice trousers for the fancier items on your agenda.

You can shop the PrettyGarden Ribbed Crewneck Sweater in 22 colors, including neutral hues like black, camel brown, white, and gray that will fit seamlessly into your wardrobe. And, if you prefer bold colors, you can also get the fan-favorite women's sweater in eye-catching options like lavender, sky blue, and forest green (note: only select colors are on sale). Sizes range from S to XL.

Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of the sweater, awarding it with hundreds of five-star ratings. "As soon as I put this sweater on, I was in awe," exclaimed an Amazon shopper, noting that this is one of the "few" they've tried that are "both comfortable and warm." Vouching for its warmth, another customer said, "This was a fantastic staple for winter. I got it in both the blue and white, and have worn them both for the entirety of the cold months."

A traveler chimed in, writing, "I needed a proper jumper that's comfortable to wear on long plane rides. This is exactly what I pictured. It's very comfy, and the material is soft." It also earned another stamp of approval from a reviewer who shared, "This sweater would be flattering on all body types the way the knit material is. [The] quality is nice too and looks like it's an expensive top."

In fact, one customer commented that it's "by far the best sweater I’ve ever worn." And, based on reviews like this one, it seems like the consensus is that most shoppers keep coming back for seconds and thirds: "I couldn’t get over how soft the sweater was… I will be buying [it] in more colors. "

Give your travel wardrobe a cozy refresh with the PrettyGarden Ribbed Crewneck Sweater. Select colors are currently on sale at Amazon; get one today so you can take advantage of this amazing deal.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $41.

