This Quarter-zip Sweatshirt Is Exactly What Your Fall Travel Wardrobe Is Missing

When you’re headed out on a vacation, it’s easy to forget to pack the cozy essentials that you love but might not realize you’ll want while you’re traveling. One of those items is a comfy sweatshirt. And even though your favorite hoodie from college probably doesn’t fit in with the rest of your travel wardrobe, that doesn’t mean you have to compromise on comfort.

In fact, shoppers have found one pullover from the Amazon-favorite brand Prettygarden that will blend in well with your other suitcase essentials and will be sure to keep you warm when temperatures dip on the beach or while you’re out sightseeing. The best part? The quarter-zip sweatshirt is just $22, so it’s an impressively affordable pick to add to your luggage ASAP.

Prettygarden Long Sleeve Zipper Sweatshirt.

To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $43)

The Prettygarden Casual Quarter Zip Sweatshirt is made from a lightweight, ultra-soft blend of polyester and cotton. It has a tall collar that you can wear a variety of ways, depending on how you zip it — for a stylish, casual look, leave it partly unzipped and fold the collar down, or for extra warmth, zip it all the way up for more coverage around your neck. It also has a ribbed hem and cuffs, a kangaroo pocket (perfect for keeping your hands warm on chilly days), and an adjustable drawstring in the collar.

The pullover is available in 19 colors, including basics like black and army green, as well as bolder options like light blue and purple, and seasonal must-haves, such as mustard yellow and wine red. You can shop it in sizes ranging from small to XL, and a useful size chart will guide you on finding the perfect fit.

Prettygarden Long Sleeve Zipper Sweatshirt.

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $43)

The pullover sweatshirt has more than 2,800 five-star ratings at Amazon and is the perfect weight for fall weather, according to shoppers. One wrote that it’s “comfortable and cozy, not too heavy but not too light either.”

Many shoppers compliment its warm feel and stylish look, for both everyday wear and travel. One rave reviewer said, “I bought this pullover for our honeymoon In Alaska. It was perfect for this trip. I wore it [on] the plane, the cruise ship, and on our excursion to the glacier.” They added, “It kept me warm and cozy the whole time.” To go even further, the shopper shared that they’re typically picky about sweatshirt materials and softness, but they said, “I swear I could live in this thing!”

Another reviewer highlighted how versatile the top is, mentioning that they can “wear tanks or tees underneath or wear it loose with leggings for walking [or] jogging, etc… I can easily unzip and pull it over my head or unzip and pull down.” They added, “I am repurchasing for myself and other family members.” Similarly, a wearer said, “I wear it when taking my daily walk outside, layering with t-shirts for warmth.”

Prettygarden Long Sleeve Zipper Sweatshirt.

To buy: amazon.com, $22 (originally $34)

If you’re looking for a cozy sweatshirt to wear on your next flight or during upcoming travels, don’t miss out on this stylish pick from Prettygarden. And starting at just $34, you may even want to add more than one to your wardrobe.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $22.

