Shoppers’ New Favorite Fall Travel Dress Is Just $37 at Amazon Right Now

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Elegant Long Lantern Sleeve Short Dress Crewneck Tie Waist Knit Cocktail Dress
Photo:

Amazon

We’re all very familiar with sweater weather. But, shoppers can expect a new fashion phenomenon to take over this fall: sweater dress weather. The trend encourages wearers to snuggle up in cozy knitwear — only with fashionable dresses like the PrettyGarden Knit Dress (which has more than 7,000 perfect ratings and just happens to be on sale starting at $37) instead of sweaters and cardigans. 

For Amazon shoppers, the easy-to-style and incredibly flattering PrettyGarden Knit Dress is the perfect transitional piece to welcome fall and sweater dress weather. It’s made with a rayon-polyester blend to achieve its reviewer-loved softness, comfortable stretch, and breathable lightweight feel. As for shape, it features a shift dress-inspired silhouette that’s versatile and elevated for any activity on your trip itinerary. 

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Elegant Long Lantern Sleeve Short Dress Crewneck Tie Waist Knit Cocktail Dress

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $43) 

Wearers get extra style points with the sweater dress’ long lantern sleeves, which have a trendy balloon shape, and mini length — posing the ultimate balance between sexy and modest. There’s also a self-tying belt that can be used to customize the fit of the dress and give it more shape, as well as creating a sophisticated flair for a high-impact and memorable outfit that can take you from the office to dinner and drinks. 

The PrettyGarden Knit Dress comes in 25 fall-friendly colors, including basic neutrals like black, cream, olive green, and gray. Shoppers can also add a fun pop of color to their travel wardrobe with bold hues such as mauve pink, mustard yellow, teal, royal blue, and more. Sizes range from S to XL, and a handy size chart will help you find the right fit. 

“This really is a perfect staple for your wardrobe,” raved an Amazon shopper, noting that “it can be dressed up or down.” “It feels like you’re wearing a sweatshirt. The tie waist is extremely flattering and the material is thick enough [and] it’s not see-through at all.” Another customer wrote, “This is a great dress; I wasn’t expecting such great quality for the price… It’s going to be a good fall dress.” Similarly, another impressed reviewer said, “To my surprise, it really fit beautifully! [It’s] very flattering and not too short!” 

After dubbing it “very comfortable,” a shopper shared, “Although [it’s] very affordable, you would never suspect the price point.” Chiming in, another buyer added that “even though it's long sleeved, it's very lightweight,” which is ideal when you’re trying to dress for the climate of your destination. Case in point: One Amazon customer reported: that it was “light enough to wear in the tropics in the evening.” 

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Elegant Long Lantern Sleeve Short Dress Crewneck Tie Waist Knit Cocktail Dress

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $43) 

Speaking of traveling, one wanderlust reviewer mentioned that they “took it to Barcelona, Spain to see the Sagrada Familia Cathedral in style.” Another traveler commented, “I'm bringing it to Nashville with me this week and just ordered it in multiple other colors for my trip.” One travel enthusiast that originally purchased the PrettyGarden Knit Dress for a trip to Las Vegas shared that they’ve ordered it in multiple colors, and even after wearing it a few times to work, “everyone always comments” on their dresses.

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Elegant Long Lantern Sleeve Short Dress Crewneck Tie Waist Knit Cocktail Dress

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $43) 

Traveling or not, customers all seem enamored with the PrettyGarden Knit Dress. One shopper even said it’s the “best dress I've ever purchased!” And, a reviewer that called it the “most flattering, comfy dress” declared it their favorite clothing buy that they “have made in a long time.” It’s even been hailed as one person’s “best Amazon purchase ever.” 

It doesn’t get any better than that! Start fall on a stylish foot with the PrettyGarden Knit Dress, and make sure to get one at Amazon today while it’s as little as $37. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $37.

