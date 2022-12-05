This Comfy and Stylish Shearling Jacket Has More Than 16,000 Perfect Ratings — and It's on Sale Now

There’s nothing better than feeling well-dressed and cozy while getting ready to fly, especially as you prepare to head home for the holidays or embark on a cold weather vacation. Luxury brands such as Alo Yoga and Lululemon are known for their plush shearling coats, but you don’t necessarily need to shell out the big bucks when Amazon shoppers have found the perfect dupe instead: Prettygarden’s Faux Shearling Jacket.

Garnering more than 16,000 five-star ratings, this lightweight, fuzzy jacket is a must-have for travel fanatics looking for the perfect plane outfit. You may not want to rely on this coat in the dead of winter, but if you layer under another jacket or wear it on a slightly warmer fall day, you’ll feel like you’re wrapped in a blanket even while you’re out running errands.

To buy: amazon.com, $38 with on-site coupon (originally $51)

Made with polyester and featuring two large pockets and a zipper closure, this oversize shearling jacket can be effortlessly dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Teddy bear jackets never go out of style, and because this one has a classic collar and slightly baggy fit, you won’t feel constricted by your clothes while you wait for your flight.

This jacket fits true-to-size and comes in a range of 35 colors and styles, and while the dark brown shade is the only one presently on sale for 18 percent off, this coat is a best-seller on Amazon for good reason. “This is the most amazingly soft and comfortable jacket I have ever owned,” one shopper raved. “If you don’t have one, you should get yourself one immediately.”

If you plan on traveling but have limited space to pack your outfits, it’s vital you find multi-functional pieces that can work for more than one look. One shopper who paired the jacket with wide-leg pants and boots raved, “The jacket was very comfortable, warm, and super cute. I got so many compliments!” Another added, “I use it for casual outings with runners or boots, [and] I have it on for my coffees on the patio!”

Quality is not something you’ll have to sacrifice with this jacket either. A shopper noted that it “fits well, is soft, cuddly and perfect on a cold winter morning” and that it both washes and dries well, especially on low heat so it “comes out soft and fluffy.” Another chimed in, “It fits perfectly, is very warm, [is] made well, and [is] thicker than some I have seen at department stores and boutiques.” A final reviewer commented that it’s “perfect for chilly days.”

Building a functional and comfortable travel wardrobe at a reasonable price can make long days at the airport slightly more enjoyable, and a cozy, plush teddy coat like Prettygarden’s Faux Shearling Jacket is the perfect addition to your winter lineup. Garnering thousands of five-star ratings and loved by Amazon customers, it’s basically a subtle way to rock a glorified blanket in public. Shop the sale now so you don’t miss out!

At the time of publishing, the price started at $38.

