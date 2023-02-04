The 20 Best Early Presidents Day Deals at Amazon for Travelers Up to 60% Off

If there’s one thing you can count on from holiday weekends, it's the unbeatable sales that crop up from your favorite retailers. Sure, Christmas and New Years might be long gone, but Presidents Day is on the horizon, and with it comes an array of major deals on camping gear, travel essentials, and more.

Amazon is one retailer that consistently offers significant sales on your favorite products across the board, and as we approach Presidents Day, this year is no different. Although we’re still a few weeks away, the upcoming long weekend invites you to enjoy some early sales on the travel gear you’ll soon be able to put to good use.

With prices slashed by up to 60 percent, Amazon’s Presidents Day sale has dropped early this year in a sneaky sale day that only the most seasoned shoppers are in on — and we’ve got your back. Discounts on Apple, Adidas, Samsonite, and Bagail are just the beginning of the sales leading up to the holiday weekend, so we rounded up the 20 deals already available at Amazon that you won’t want to miss.

Apple Airpods 2nd Generation

Amazon

It’s not often that Apple Airpods are on sale, and these shopper-loved headphones with more than 490,000 perfect ratings are currently marked down by 38 percent at Amazon, taking the price to under $100. Featuring 24 hours of battery life and a Bluetooth connection, these are one of my travel essentials and a great treat to snag before the holiday weekend.

To buy: amazon.com, $99 (originally $159)

Bagail Packing Cube Set

Amazon

Any frequent flier knows how difficult it can be to make good use of the precious space you have in your carry-on, and packing cubes are the best-kept secret for storing your essentials most effectively. This set of eight cubes from Bagail comes in a range of sizes, and the lightweight nylon fabric ensures that they won’t add any extra weight to your suitcase. For just $20, your travel experience could get a major upgrade.

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $25)

Baleaf Fleece-lined Leggings

Amazon

Leggings are one of my top travel essentials and especially with the cold front sweeping in, the fleece lining on this Baleaf pair makes them especially valuable for winter excursions. The high-waisted design is naturally flattering, and they even boast two pockets along the side and one in the back for maximum storage while you’re running your errands. Coming in nine sleek colors, you can’t go wrong with snagging these insulated leggings while they’re on sale for under $30.

To buy: amazon.com, $29 (originally $43)

Qinol Extra Large Travel Backpack

Amazon

When you’re selecting your personal item of choice you want to ensure that it offers plenty of space to stow your essentials while making sure your bag still stays organized. Right now, the Qinol Extra Large Travel Backpacks is on sale for 40 percent off, and featuring a USB charging port and anti-theft design you’ll be uniquely prepared to take on any travel destination with this durable and spacious pack.

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $40)

Adidas Kaptir 2.0 Running Shoe

Amazon

Comfy shoes are practically a staple when it comes time to travel, and this pair from Adidas has been discounted by 37 percent leading up to Presidents Day Weekend. A breathable mesh lining keeps sweaty feet at bay, and a rubber sole provides strong grip to keep you stable and secure throughout the duration of your adventures. Not to mention they come in 28 different colors to fit any style preferences.

To buy: amazon.com, $57 (originally $90)

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage

Amazon

When Samsonite luggage goes on sale, it’s best to hop onboard with this shopper-loved brand. Right now, this three-piece set of hardside suitcases has seen prices slashed to just $346, coming in the perfect sizes to fulfill your checked-bag and carry-on needs. Multi-directional spinner wheels make these bags easy to navigate through the busy airport, and side-mounted TSA locks keep your belongings safe and secure — even during international travel.

To buy: amazon.com, $346 (originally $406)

Anrabess Crew Neck Pullover

Amazon

If you’re looking to revamp your travel wardrobe, now is the time to snag this oversized, ultra-comfortable sweatshirt from Anrabess that’s been discounted by a whopping 47 percent. Coming in 31 bright and neutral colors, this is the perfect pullover to rock to the airport for a refined travel outfit that still looks chic.

To buy: amazon.com, $36 (originally $64)

Globalwin Winter Boots

Amazon

Whether you’re gearing up for a ski vacation or are simply buckling down against the next snowstorm, these Globalwin boots are a no-brainer addition to your cart. Marked down to just $28, the waterproof, ultra-insulated boots are comfortable enough to wear daily and will quickly become a staple in your cold-weather packing list.

To buy: amazon.com, $28 (originally $64)

Inicat Crossbody Bag

Amazon

Storing your essentials close to your chest while traveling is key for keeping everything safe, and this sleek leather crossbody from Inicat is a stylish solution to hands-free travel. Two zip pockets and additional card slots replace the need for a clunky wallet while you’re jet-setting, and it’s dainty enough to add unique flair to any outfit you’ve packed for your vacation.

To buy: amazon.com, $33 (originally $39)

Mellanni Luxury Sheet

Amazon

Even if you don’t have any upcoming travel plans, grab a set of these Mellani sheets and transform your bedroom into a five-star hotel on a budget. Discounted by 37 percent, these best-selling sheets come in a wide range of stunning colors that feel luxurious and gentle on the skin. Brushed microfiber material ensures these sheets are built to last, and they’re breathable and moisture-wicking for the most comfortable sleep possible.

To buy: amazon.com, $32 with on-site coupon (originally $48)

Venustas Heated Jacket

Amazon

Heated gear is all the rage this year and there’s never been a better time to grab this battery-powered jacket from Venustas than when it’s on sale. With heating pads covering the chest, abdomen, and shoulders, this jacket provides up to nine hours of warmth and three heat settings to keep you cozy whether you’re skiing or touring a new destination. Not to mention it also includes a USB port so you can quickly charge your phone while you're out on the slopes as well.

To buy: amazon.com, $128 (originally $200)

Modoker Carry-on Duffel Bag

Amazon

Your carry-on should be spacious enough to stow all of your essentials while traveling, but it can be difficult to properly store your clothing while maximizing the space. Thankfully, this Amazon Choice bag from Modoker is currently on sale for 33 percent off, doubling as a duffel and garment bag in one. The tote unfurls, functioning as a garment bag during travel and ensuring your clothes stay wrinkle-free while also making for the perfect water-resistant weekender bag under $50.

To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $55)

Musicozy Sleep Headphones

Amazon

If you’ve ever been on a flight with an incessantly chatty seatmate or a crying baby, then you probably wish your headphones did a little more than just play music. On sale for 60 percent off, the Musicozy Bluetooth Sleep Headphones are comfortable enough to wear while sleeping while also effectively blocking out sound in noisy hotels and flights — all while keeping your ears warm.

To buy: amazon.com, $16 (originally $40)

OutdoorMaster Ski Goggles

Amazon

We’re still in the midst of ski season so if you’re in the market for a new pair of goggles, there are plenty on sale ahead of Presidents Day, making it the ideal time to invest. This best-selling pair from OutdoorMaster is currently marked down to just $29, and with anti-fog lenses and a UV protection treatment you can rest assured you’re getting the most bang for your buck.

To buy: amazon.com, $29 (originally $36)

Odoland Goggle and Helmet Set

Amazon

Combining two mountainside essentials into one package, this helmet and goggle combo from Odoland is on sale for just $52 so you can swap out your older gear for a newer model without spending more money than necessary. Durable, comfortable, and protective, this duo will ensure you stay safe while hitting the slopes — and look cool doing it.

To buy: amazon.com, $52 (originally $90)

Willpo Memory Foam Camping Mattress

Amazon

Moving on to camping gear, level-up your sleeping situation this year with the memory-foam camping mattress from Willpo. This lightweight pad is easy to travel with as well as waterproof, so you can rest easy knowing that you’re getting the best sleep possible while still being one with nature.

To buy: amazon.com, $104 (originally $122)

Jeaouia Lightweight Sleeping Bag

Amazon

Keeping you warm and cozy during your camping excursions, this lightweight sleeping bag is currently marked down by 41 percent and is easily stowed within its waterproof bag for all of your outdoor adventures. For under $25, this Amazon Choice sleeping bag is a steal leading into Presidents Day weekend.

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $40)

Madetec Heated Gloves

Amazon

Not only are heated gloves essential for taking on mountainside adventures throughout the winter, but they’re also useful in keeping your fingers cold while enjoying vacation in a new city despite dropping temperatures. These rechargeable gloves have been marked down by 54 percent, making them a major steal to take advantage of while you still can. Paired with a heated jacket, you’ll be the most comfortable you’ve ever been in the cold.

To buy: amazon.com, $60 (originally $130)

Longang Digital Luggage Scale

Amazon

It’s unfortunately common to overpack and not be aware of how heavy your checked-bag is until it’s too late, so avoid the inconvenience of reorganizing your luggage in the middle of the airport with this digital hand scale from Longang that’s on sale for under $10. Perfect for slipping into your suitcase to make sure you have room for those new shoes or purse you snagged on vacation, grab this essential while it’s on sale now.

To buy: amazon.com, $9 (originally $10)

Utopia Cooling Bed Pillows

Amazon

Another simple way to level-up your bedroom to luxury hotel status is by investing in new pillows, and this set of two from Utopia ensures that both sides are the cool side of the pillow from now on. Made of a breathable, lightweight polyester material, these plush pillows effectively cool you down while upgrading your bed to feel like a five-star hotel. All you need is a spa robe to match and you’re good to go. Did we mention they’ve been marked down by 44 percent?

To buy: amazon.com, $21 with on-site coupon (originally $30)

Shop More T+L Deals:



Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.