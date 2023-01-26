This Comfy Jacket Feels Like Wearing Your 'Favorite Throw Blanket As a Coat' — and It's Up to 50% Off

Confession time: I have one too many coats hanging in my closet. Between down jackets, peacoats, and puffy parkas, I am covered for any forecast. But when the temperature really dips and the weather turns, there's one jacket, in particular, that I always find myself reaching for: the Esla Coat from prAna. It is lightweight, comfortable, and long enough to keep me warm when I am traveling, walking my dog, or even just running errands around town.

Right off the bat, the Esla Coat is the softest one I own. And just like most other prAna clothes, the shell and the lining are made with care using 100 percent recycled polyester. The exterior also has a durable water-repellent finish that keeps you dry and warm all day. The stitched fabric pattern gives it a very stylish look — one that is sure to get you compliments every time you wear it.

Naturally, a winter coat this luxurious is bound to cost a pretty penny, and the Esla Coat is no exception. It typically comes with a $220 price tag, but thanks to a rare sale, you can get one for up to 50 percent off. This impressive discount only applies to the maroon version of the prAna jacket, which is the perfect hue for the winter months and is still fully stocked; sizes range from XS to XL.

Prana

To buy: prana.com, $110 (originally $220)



Now, back to what makes this coat so amazing: The soft, fuzzy interior feels like your favorite throw blanket wrapped around you because it runs through the arms, body, and even inside the hood. If you are worried about the fleece leaving lint on your clothes, don’t be. I wore it with my favorite black sweater and didn’t get any residual lint on my clothes.

I also really appreciate the fit and style, especially the two-way front zipper, which has to be one of my favorite things about this coat. It zips up smoothly, but then you can also loosen the zipper on the bottom if you want more freedom to move about. It even has a suede pull tab and rivet at the top which makes it easy to zip up or down — even with winter gloves.

Travel + Leisure / Karthika Gupta

But, one of the unique things about the prAna Esla Coat is that it has two zippered side vents. This means it can be worn loose or snug, giving it a universal appeal no matter your body type or personal style (not to mention it makes it versatile to wear for a variety of different outdoor winter and travel activities). As a true Midwesterner, I always dress in layers in the winter and found the side zippers very functional, especially when sitting down while wearing this coat. It isn’t super heavy or bulky, which makes it perfect for mild winter days when you don’t want to be bothered or weighed down by a thick coat.

Another perk is that this coat has a 32-inch length, making it long enough to cover the top of your legs and your derrière, but still short enough for comfortable movement. It can be worn over jeans, pants, or a long skirt for a nice dinner out. What's more, the Esla Coat has two zippered side pockets, so they are great for holding your phone, keys, or other items you don't want to lose.

Travel + Leisure / Karthika Gupta

prAna shoppers also can't get enough of it. One reviewer wrote, "This is like having your favorite throw blanket as a coat that you can actually wear in public." Another customer said that it's "just what I needed. [It's] so warm, comfy, and fits perfectly. The length is long enough to cover the top of my legs but still the perfect length for taking long walks comfortably."

A third buyer quipped, "This will serve me well while I travel." In fact, another shopper added, "This coat is very functional as well. I wore it on a plane and it folded nicely into a pillow… I didn't need a heavy sweater because the coat kept me warm enough. This will be my winter coat for years to come."

Travel + Leisure / Karthika Gupta

So, if you are looking for a hooded winter coat that is stylish, functional, and lightweight for extended wear, check out the Esla coat from prAna. After all, a traveler can’t have too many jackets, coats, and parkas, especially when said one is up to 50 percent off. If your heart isn't set on the discounted burgundy jacket, keep scrolling to shop the other colors that it comes in:

Prana

To buy: prana.com, $220



Prana

To buy: prana.com, $220



Prana

To buy: prana.com, $220



At the time of publishing, the price started at $110.

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

