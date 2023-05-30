Amazon's Memorial Day Sale Just Won't Quit — Score Up to 61% Off Our 13 Favorite Travel Deals

As the unofficial start to summer, Memorial Day not only ushered in a weekend of beautiful weather, but also brought about an impressive selection of unbeatable deals on travel gear, comfy clothes, and everything in between. While the festivities of the weekend may have passed, Amazon has kept the sales going into the week, continuing to offer incredible prices on spacious luggage, supportive sneakers, and whatever else you may need to feel comfortable and prepared during your summertime adventures.

If your mind wasn’t on shopping during the weekend but you’re still looking for a durable suitcase to take with you on an international excursion this year, the Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable 3-piece Set is still on sale at Amazon for a jaw-dropping 61 percent off. You can also pack your suitcase full of travel essentials, such as the Akk Women’s Walking Shoes that have been discounted to just $37, or the Oee Luggage Packing Organizers which are just $14 for a limited time.

Since we don’t know how much longer these sales are going to last, you won’t want to drag your feet in hopping on the deals that will get you packed and ready for a camping weekend, a European vacation, and whatever else you have on the docket for your summer of fun. With prices starting at just $10, keep reading to find the 13 best products still on sale at Amazon, post-Memorial Day Weekend.

Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage 3 Piece Set

Amazon

Swapping out luggage can be pricey if you’re investing in pieces that are built to last, but for a limited time you can snag this “Amazon’s Choice” three-piece set from Samsonite for 61 percent off. That means at around $90 per suitcase, you can grab the perfect carry-on, checked bag, and personal item that are well-suited for any vacations you have on the horizon. Made with a scratch-resistant material and featuring a size-mounted TSA lock and four smooth spinner wheels, these suitcases will make every adventure feel like a luxury experience.

To buy: amazon.com, $272 (originally $700)

Apple AirTags

Amazon

Travelers rushed to get their hands on Apple AirTags while they were on rare sale at Amazon over Memorial Day Weekend — and the deal is still going. Snag a four-pack of these handy Bluetooth enabled tracking discs to keep an eye on all of your belongings and make sure you never lose sight of your luggage, no matter where in the world you’re flying.

To buy: amazon.com, $90 for four-pack (originally $99)

Apple AirPods 2nd Generation

Amazon

Everyone’s favorite wireless headphones are also still on sale following the holiday weekend, and shoppers can now pick up the 2nd generation Apple AirPods for just under $100. With more than 503,000 five-star ratings, these headphones offer an impressive battery life of more than 24 hours with the included charging case, and even audio snobs can admit that these compact earbuds offer rich, high-qualilty sound and an effortless Bluetooth connection. Plus, they’re incredibly compact, making them the perfect addition to your carry-on for hours of in-flight entertainment.

To buy: amazon.com, $99 (originally $129)

Zaful Women's High Waisted Bikini Scoop Neck

Amazon

Warmer weather is officially here, and if you’re looking to replace your older bathing suits ahead of your next trip, this flattering high-waisted bikini is an excellent choice while it’s 44 percent off. The suit is made with a stretchy nylon and spandex blend for breathability and movement on even your most active vacations, and removable padding in the top offers customizable coverage and support. It even comes in a wide selection of 32 colors and patterns, with sizes ranging from XS to XXL.

To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $40)

Matein Travel Backpack

Amazon

Vacationing with a backpack is one of the best hacks for enjoying hands-free travel, and this best-selling bag has more than 69,000 five-star ratings to support its spot in your lineup. Coming in at 43 percent off following the holiday weekend, this spacious pack contains a separate laptop sleeve, as well as one large pocket that has plenty of space to hold your travel essentials while you’re on the go. Supportive padding at the back of the bag limits shoulder and back pain and is made with breathable material to keep sweating to a minimum, and the backpack even features a USB charging port at the side so you’ll never have to worry about running out of phone battery while you’re out and about.

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $42)

Dokotoo Casual Short Sleeve Dress

Amazon

Traveling in warm weather calls for loose, flowing clothing that can be styled numerous ways, and this lightweight dress from Dokotoo can even double as a beach cover-up depending on what your vacation calls for. The breathable polyester material won’t cling to your body while you spend a day sightseeing, and you can even save precious space in your suitcase with this ultra-flattering maxi that can be dressed up and down throughout your trip. And with its price tag at just $29, we’ve found the outfit of the summer.

To buy: amazon.com, $29 (originally $52)

Freetoo Portable Luggage Scale

Amazon

An overweight suitcase can be not only difficult to travel with, but also incredibly pricey. With that in mind, $9 for a portable luggage scale is a small price to pay for peace of mind that you’re not going to be hit with excess fees once you arrive at the airport. Plus, now you can shop freely on vacation while staying aware of how much remaining space you have in your checked suitcase for the journey home.

To buy: amazon.com, $10 (originally $16)

Akk Women’s Walking Shoes

Amazon

Comfortable walking shoes are paramount for a successful vacation — especially if you have walking tours and long days of sightseeing or shopping on the docket. If you’re looking for a pair that’s both supportive and also easily styled with a range of outfits in your suitcase, the Akk Women’s Walking Shoes with a memory foam sole are the perfect choice at 47 percent off. These lightweight sneakers are incredibly breathable so you’ll never have to worry about sweaty feet this summer, and they’re also able to be slipped on and off, making them convenient to wear to the airport if you’re rushing through TSA. With 28 bold and neutral colors, and sizes ranging from 5.5 to 11.5, these affordable sneakers are a summertime must-have.

To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $70)

Oaskys Camping Sleeping Bag

Amazon

Camping season is upon us, so now is the perfect time to swap out your years-old sleeping bag for one that’s well-equipped to keep you comfortable across three seasons. Right now, the Oaskys Camping Sleeping Bag is 45 percent off, and with a weather-resistant design and anti-tear, waterproof polyester fabric, you’ll be able to sleep comfortably under the stars throughout the summer without overheating. This sleeping bag even comes with a convenient compression pack with straps, making it easier than ever to get to your campsite with all the gear you need to thrive.

To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $40)

Packing Cube Organizers

Amazon

If you’re not already traveling with packing cubes, you’re missing out on two things: easy organization and the chance to save so much space in your luggage — a must if you’re aiming to avoid the cost of checking a bag. This six-piece set of cubes from Oee is currently on sale for just $14 and is the lightweight solution you’ve been looking for to make the most of the space in your luggage. Not only does this set come with four cubes in varying sizes, but it also offers a bag for dirty laundry, as well as a compact toiletry bag to keep your essentials together while you’re on the go.

To buy: amazon.com, $14 (originally $17)

Iuga Biker Shorts

Amazon

Traveling in rigid clothing is never going to be comfortable, but these flexible biker shorts will make your journey that much more enjoyable for just $22. These stretchy polyester and spandex shorts can be easily worn during any activities you have planned during your vacation, but are also an excellent base for wearing under sundresses, and even on their own for a lengthy plane or car ride. Not to mention they even feature a subtle side pocket that’s perfect for holding your phone or keys so you can enjoy your adventures, hands-free.

To buy: amazon.com, $22 (originally $30)

Oversized Travel Duffel Bag

Amazon

A spacious duffel bag is the best companion for vacations when you don’t want to check a bag, and this waterproof tote from Newhey is currently on sale for an impressive 50 percent off, bringing the price down to just $40 ahead of your next vacation. This high-quality bag is made with a durable canvas material, paired with spacious pockets and a large primary compartment that provides plenty of room to bring along everything you might need on your trip without incurring checked bag fees. A soft, adjustable shoulder strap ensures the bag is comfortable to carry — even when it’s packed to the brim — and you can trust that this sturdy weekender is built to last for years to come.

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $80)

Furtalk Sun Visor Hat

Amazon

Sun protection is non negotiable when you’re vacationing throughout the summer, and while you should still be wearing sunscreen every day, a wide-brimmed hat is another great option to add another layer of protection to the delicate skin on your face. This portable hat from Furtalk is easily rolled up and stored in your suitcase for your journey, and is designed to block 99 percent of harsh UVA and UVB rays while you spend time in the sun. Plus, the visor is perfect for when you’re wearing a ponytail but still want to ensure your face is getting the coverage it needs.

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $26)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

